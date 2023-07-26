-
Australian inflation falls more than expected.
-
Fed widely expected to raise rates by 0.25% on Wednesday.
The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Wednesday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6758, down 0.49%. The Aussie fell as much as 0.90% earlier in the day but has recovered some of these losses.
Australian inflation declines more than expected
Australian inflation declined more than expected in the second quarter, sending the Australian dollar lower as pressure has eased on the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates.
Headline inflation rose 6% y/y in the second quarter, down from 7% in the first quarter and below the consensus estimate of 6.2%. June monthly inflation dipped to 5.4% y/y as expected, below the May reading of 5.5%. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI, a key gauge of core inflation, fell to 5.9% y/y in Q2, down from 6.6% in Q1 and just below the consensus of 6.0%.
The positive inflation data was spoiled somewhat by services inflation, which accelerated to 6.3% in the second quarter, its highest level since 2001. A key factor driving up services inflation was higher rents, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The RBA meets on August 1st and investors have lowered the odds of a rate hike following the positive inflation report. The probability of a rate hike has fallen to 31%, down from 41% prior to the inflation report, according to the ASX RBA rate hike tracker. The RBA will release updated economic forecasts at the meeting, and investors will be especially interested in the inflation projections.
What happens after August? An extended pause is the RBA’s preferred move, but that will likely require inflation to continue heading lower toward the 2% target. Otherwise, the RBA will still have work to do on the inflation front and would likely have to continue tightening rates.
Markets await Fed hike
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise rates at Wednesday’s meeting, and investors have priced a hike at close to 100%. This would bring the benchmark rate to a range of 5.25% – 5.50%. Investors expect a pause in September but the Fed has signalled another rate hike after Wednesday’s meeting. The Fed’s rate policy will depend to a large extent on inflation levels and the strength of the labour market.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD is testing support at 0.6767. Below, there is support at 0.6687.
-
0.6687 and 0.6643 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.1100, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is weighed down by position readjustments and weak US Treasury bond yields, as all eyes remain on the all-important Fed policy announcements and Powell's presser.
GBP/USD regains 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the European trading hours this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold price strengthens as investors digest expected hawkish guidance from Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempts to come out of the woods as investors digest the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%5-5.50% range.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell can play three distinct cards, each with a different US Dollar move Premium
The world's most powerful central bank succeeded in preventing runaway inflation, but "the last mile" of bringing price rises down to 2% is the trickiest one, with contradicting economic signs causing confusion.