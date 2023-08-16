Bond yields extend rise; USD/DXY flat, Fed Minutes next
Summary:
It was risk-off in global markets after China unexpectedly cut a key interest rate to bolster its economy facing fresh risks from a property slump. The People’s Bank of China lowered its rate on 1-year loans by 15 basis points to 2.5% yesterday, the most since 2020.
The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), often used as a proxy to China’s economy, slid to 0.6453 from 0.6500, extending a 6-day downtrend. Lower copper and oil prices also weighed on the Aussie.
Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback soared to 145.60 from 145.10 yesterday. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield hit its highest level this year at 4.21% (4.15%), boosting the USD/JPY pair. Japan’s Nikkei stock market lost 1% overnight.
Data released yesterday saw US Retail Sales rise 0.7% in July, higher than economist’s expectations at 0.4%. US Core Retail Sales (ex-automobiles) rose 1.0%, against forecasts at 0.4%.
The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a favored gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, climbed to 103.20 (102.85).
The Euro (EUR/USD) eased to 1.0907 from 1.0952 yesterday. A rise in the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (-5.5 from -12.2 previously) failed to lift the shared currency.
Sterling (GBP/USD) slid to 1.2700 from 1.2740. Wages in the UK (Average Earnings) soared 8.2%, up from 7.2% previously, beating forecasts at 7.3%. The Unemployment rate though rose to 4.2% (4.0%).
The US Dollar soared against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) jumped to 7.3230 from 7.2620. The USD/SGD pair climbed to 1.3573 (1.3520).
Other data released yesterday saw Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment improve to -12.3 from -14.7 previously. Canada’s Trimmed CPI (y/y) was little changed, at 3.6% from 3.7%. The US Empire State Manufacturing Index slid to -19 from 1.1 previously, and forecasts at -0.9.
- AUD/USD – The Aussie Dollar tumbled to an overnight low at 0.6445 before settling in late New York to 0.6453. In volatile trade, the overnight high traded for the Battler was at 0.6522.
- A slide in August copper prices to their lowest in a month weighed on the Aussie.
- USD/JPY – Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar ratcheted to an overnight high at 145.87 up from 145.20 yesterday. The USD/JPY pair closed at 145.60. The overnight low recorded was at 145.10.
- GBP/USD – Despite a rise in UK wages, the British Pound slid to close at 1.2700 from 1.2740. Britain’s Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% from 4%, weighing on the UK currency. The overnight low traded was at 1.2664 while the overnight high recorded was 1.2753.
- EUR/USD – The shared currency edged lower against the broadly based stronger Greenback to 1.0907 from 1.0952 yesterday. In choppy trade, the overnight low recorded was at 1.0889, the weakest in over a month. The overnight high traded was 1.0952.
On the lookout:
Today’s economic calendar is light. New Zealand kicks off with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RNBZ) interest rate decision and announcement.
The RBNZ is unlikely to change its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) from its current 5.5%. The RBNZ will hold a press conference following the meeting.
The UK starts off Europe with its Annual CPI data (y/y Headline CPI f/c at 6.7% from 7.9% previously – ACY Finlogix).
This is followed by UK Annual Core CPI (y/y f/c 6.8% from 6.9% - ACY Finlogix).
The Eurozone releases its Q2 Flash GDP report (q/q f/c 0.3% from 0.0%; y/y f/c 6.8% from 7.9% - ACY Finlogix).
The Eurozone also releases its June Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.1% from 0.2%; y/y f/c -4.2 from -2.2 – ACY Finlogix).
Canada starts off North America with its Canadian July Housing Starts (f/c 240k from 281.4k previously).
The US rounds up today’s data releases with their US July Housing Starts (m/m f/c 1.448 million against a previous 1.434 million – ACY Finlogix).
The US also releases its July Industrial Production (y/y f/c -0.7% from -0.4% - ACY Finlogix) and US July Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c 0% from -0.3% - ACY Finlogix).
Trading perspective:
Expect Asia today to extend the risk-off tone in markets with the US Dollar maintaining its bid against its Rivals.
Any announcements from China will be closely watched as well as actions from China’s central bank, the PBOC (People’s Bank of China).
Japanese markets will also be closely watched.
The combination of a weak Yen and weak stock market is a definite warning that the Japanese authorities (the MOF and BOJ) could intervene.
Caution will prevail in trading while the next batch of economic data is received and analyzed.
All eyes will be on the release of the FOMC’s latest meeting minutes (17 August, 4 am Sydney time).
- USD/JPY – The Dollar stayed bid against the Japanese Yen as US bond yields extended their gains. A loss of 1% in Japanese Nikkei stock market coupled with a weak Yen is a recipe for intervention from the MOF (Ministry of Finance) and the BOJ (Bank of Japan). Immediate support in the USD/JPY lies at 145.10 followed by 144.60 and 144.10. Immediate resistance can be found at 145.90, 146.40 and 146.90. Expect volatile trade, likely between 144-146.
- AUD/USD – Slip sliding away, the Aussie Battler was hammered lower on rising risk aversion. On the day, look for immediate support on the Aussie at 0.6440 followed by 0.6410. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6470, 0.6520 and 0.6570. Look for more choppy trade in a likely range between 0.6420-0.6520. Prefer to buy dips on the oversold Aussie.
- EUR/USD – The Euro extended its slide to finish at 1.0907 against 1.0952 yesterday. On the day, look for immediate support at 1.0885 (overnight low traded was 1.0889). The next support level lies at 1.0855 followed by 1.0825. Immediate resistance on the shared currency is found at 1.0950 (overnight high traded was 1.0952). The next resistance level is found at 1.0980 followed by 1.1010. Look to trade a likely range today between 1.0870-1.0970. Look to trade the range, the preference is to sell EUR/USD rallies.
- GBP/USD – Sterling settled lower against the broadly based stronger US Dollar at 1.2700 against 1.2740 yesterday. Immediate support for the British currency lies at 1.2660 (overnight low traded was 1.2664). The next support level can be found at 1.2630. Immediate resistance lies at 1.2730, 1.2760 and 1.2790. Look for the British Pound to stay heavy against the Greenback, likely range today: 1.2650-1.2750. Prefer to sell rallies.
