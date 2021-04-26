AUD - Australian Dollar
The Aussie staged a late Friday surge to appreciate 0.53% and open this morning at 0.7748. Despite the healthy appreciation of the Aussie, the pair remained relatively flat when compared on a weekly basis.
The Aussie gained traction during the American session primarily due to the Greenback coming under broad-based selling pressure as risk sentiment turned positive. Equity markets led the way with the main indexes all pushing higher from the opening bell. As it usually does, the Aussie followed suit and found increased buying demand throughout the Friday session. Adding to the Aussie's fortunes was better than expected PMI data from the US private sector, which only added further impetus to the Bulls. The data confirms that the US private sector continues to expand at an unprecedented pace although the positive narrative is tempered when considering input prices also continue to rise sharply. Nevertheless, signs of a quick recovery from the COVID recession continue to be compelling and risk-aligned currencies such as the Aussie, benefitted from the welcome news.
Moving into the last week of April, the Aussie enjoys a slow start to the week before turning to q/q CPI data on Wednesday. Thursday will also be interesting with the US FOMC statement and GDP numbers slated for release.
Key Movers
The US Dollar dominated market movements on Friday with the world's reserve currency sold off across the board. The US Dollar Index reflected the sell off, falling 0.55% to 90.83. The move into negative territory was primarily spurred on by risk assets as the Bulls came back to the forefront in global financial markets. Adding fuel to the fire was Services and Manufacturing PMI released by IHS Markit which came in well above analysts expectations at 60.6 and 63.1. The positive report supported the COVID recession quick recovery narrative and helped provide momentum to risk sentiment. Nevertheless, interestingly the report also noted that input prices continue to increase which may have consequences for Inflation moving forward. The supply side issue helped the 10-year Treasury bond yield move into positive territory and also limited the Greenbacks decline.
Across the Atlantic the Euro was the best performer for the day, appreciating 0.68% against the Greenback. Aided by a softening US Dollar, the Euro surged ahead on Friday to open this morning at 1.20965. The move upwards was also assisted by Europe's own set of PMI data out of France and Germany. While the data was mixed, it was a solid result overall with France's Services PMI outperforming expectations but falling slightly short on the Manufacturing side. Germany enjoyed the opposite effect however with Manufacturing PMI outperforming expectations and Services PMI missing the forecast. Adding further momentum to the shift upwards was news that Europe's vaccination campaign has taken some significant strides and has now gained some much needed pace.
Expected Ranges
AUD/CAD: 0.9612 - 0.9728 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6367 - 0.6444 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7796 - 1.8011 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0701 - 1.0830 ▼
AUD/USD: 0.7702 - 0.7795 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the Asian session on Monday. A successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside. March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.4000 amid persistent USD weakness
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view. As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound while the US dollar continued its downward spiral.
Gold picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence
Gold refreshes intraday day near $1780 while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains. Monthly support line, 50-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of early month top. Bulls need a clear break above $1,800 to retake controls.
Cardano price at critical threshold, as ADA seeks to end correction
Cardano price closed April 23 with a hammer candlestick pattern, but yesterday’s breakout failed. Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has triggered a head-and-shoulders top pattern.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?