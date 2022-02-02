Asia Market Update: Equity indices rise amid gains on Wall St, corporate earnings and continuing Chinese holiday; Aussie press seeks rate guidance from Lowe; NZ released jobs data, AUD/NZD rises.

General trend

- FOMC members seemingly played down the need for 50bps rate hike [Harker, Bullard].

- Nasdaq FUTs rise on Google.

- Nikkei 225 has extended gain, earnings remain in focus; Sony trades higher ahead of earnings report; Topix Banks index rises ahead of earnings from the mega banks [Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial]; Brokerage index gains after results from Nomura.

- Denso cut guidance amid supply issues.

- Other Japanese cos. due to report results include Hitachi, Panasonic, Japan Airlines.

- Energy and Resources indices help drive the S&P ASX 200 higher.

- China holiday in focus: Shanghai to close between Jan 31st and Feb 4th; HK to close Feb 1-3rd.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AbbVie, AmerisourceBergen, Allegheny Technologies, Avery Dennison, Boston Scientific, C.H. Robinson, Capri Holdings, Carpenter Technology, D.R. Horton, Brinker, Emerson Electric, Evercore, Humana, Howmet Aerospace, Johnson Controls, Marathon Petroleum, New York Times, Old Dominion Freight, Ferrari, Roper Technologies, Sally Beauty, Silicon Labs, Spirit Aerosystems, Spire, Thermo Fisher, Waste Management.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.5%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Wage price index seen rising 2.75% this year, 3.0% next year; Still undecided on reinvesting proceeds from bond holdings; Rate raise in 2022 is plausible scenario.

- (NZ) NEW ZEALAND Q4 UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.2% V 3.3%E (record low); Employment Change Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.8%e.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.00% Nov 2031 bonds; Avg Yield 1.9267% v 1.6800% prior; bid-to-cover 3.23x v 4.48x prior [from Dec 8th].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.

- 6902.JP Reports 9M Net ¥193.4B v ¥43.1B y/y, Op ¥256.3B v ¥66.6B y/y, Rev ¥4.01T v ¥3.51T y/y; Cuts guidance.

- 9202.JP Reports 9M Net -¥102.8B v -¥309.6B y/y, Op -¥115.8B v -¥362.4B y/y, Rev ¥738.0B v ¥527.6B y/y (yesterday after the close).

- 8604.JP Reports 9M Net ¥112.0B v ¥308.5B y/y, Pretax ¥177.1B v ¥396.8B y/y, Rev ¥1.19T v ¥1.39T y/y (yesterday after the close).

Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- 000270.KR Reports Apr 2021 to date electric vehicle (EV) equipped with their own EV platform sales of 100K; First 3 weeks of Jan sold 4.0K units - Yonhap.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

- (AU) China to suspend imports of meat from Teys Naracoorte facility in South Australia; the plant recently had a Covid outbreak, but no reason was given - SCMP.

- (CN) US Dep US Trade Rep Bianchi (USTR): Talks with China are not easy, China fell short on its phase one trade deal commitments.

North America

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.6M v -0.9M prior.

- GOOGL Reports Q4 $30.69 v $26.69e, Rev $61.9B adj v $59.3Be; Approves 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend on each share of the Company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C stock, effective in July 2022.

- AMD Reports Q4 $0.92 v $0.75e, Rev $4.83B v $4.52Be; Guides Q1 and FY22 very strong.

- EQR Reports FFO Q4 $0.82 v $0.80e, Rev $645M v $629Me.

- ELMS Advises non-reliance on financial statements, which will be restated; Chairman and CEO resigns, Shauna McIntyre named interim CEO.

Europe

- (UK) Jan BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 1.5% v 0.8% prior; retailers raising prices at fastest pace since 2012.

- (UK) PM Johson and Sunak have agreed to rebate and clawback scheme to help reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on household bills; Govt may offer companies access to £6.0B in loans, which works out to £200/household - UK press.

- (UK) Shadow MPC believes BOE should hike interest rates at least 25bps at next meeting to show it is serious about addressing inflation - financial press.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed; Kospi closed; Nikkei225 +1.7%; ASX 200 +1.2%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +1.1%, Dax -0.0%; FTSE100 +0.8%.

- EUR 1.1278-1.1268; JPY 114.81-114.64; AUD 0.7146-0.7127; NZD 0.6650-0.6629.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,797/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $88.49/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.44/lb.