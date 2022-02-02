Asia Market Update: Equity indices rise amid gains on Wall St, corporate earnings and continuing Chinese holiday; Aussie press seeks rate guidance from Lowe; NZ released jobs data, AUD/NZD rises.
General trend
- FOMC members seemingly played down the need for 50bps rate hike [Harker, Bullard].
- Nasdaq FUTs rise on Google.
- Nikkei 225 has extended gain, earnings remain in focus; Sony trades higher ahead of earnings report; Topix Banks index rises ahead of earnings from the mega banks [Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial]; Brokerage index gains after results from Nomura.
- Denso cut guidance amid supply issues.
- Other Japanese cos. due to report results include Hitachi, Panasonic, Japan Airlines.
- Energy and Resources indices help drive the S&P ASX 200 higher.
- China holiday in focus: Shanghai to close between Jan 31st and Feb 4th; HK to close Feb 1-3rd.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AbbVie, AmerisourceBergen, Allegheny Technologies, Avery Dennison, Boston Scientific, C.H. Robinson, Capri Holdings, Carpenter Technology, D.R. Horton, Brinker, Emerson Electric, Evercore, Humana, Howmet Aerospace, Johnson Controls, Marathon Petroleum, New York Times, Old Dominion Freight, Ferrari, Roper Technologies, Sally Beauty, Silicon Labs, Spirit Aerosystems, Spire, Thermo Fisher, Waste Management.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.5%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Wage price index seen rising 2.75% this year, 3.0% next year; Still undecided on reinvesting proceeds from bond holdings; Rate raise in 2022 is plausible scenario.
- (NZ) NEW ZEALAND Q4 UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.2% V 3.3%E (record low); Employment Change Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.8%e.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.00% Nov 2031 bonds; Avg Yield 1.9267% v 1.6800% prior; bid-to-cover 3.23x v 4.48x prior [from Dec 8th].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- 6902.JP Reports 9M Net ¥193.4B v ¥43.1B y/y, Op ¥256.3B v ¥66.6B y/y, Rev ¥4.01T v ¥3.51T y/y; Cuts guidance.
- 9202.JP Reports 9M Net -¥102.8B v -¥309.6B y/y, Op -¥115.8B v -¥362.4B y/y, Rev ¥738.0B v ¥527.6B y/y (yesterday after the close).
- 8604.JP Reports 9M Net ¥112.0B v ¥308.5B y/y, Pretax ¥177.1B v ¥396.8B y/y, Rev ¥1.19T v ¥1.39T y/y (yesterday after the close).
Korea
- Kospi closed for holiday.
- 000270.KR Reports Apr 2021 to date electric vehicle (EV) equipped with their own EV platform sales of 100K; First 3 weeks of Jan sold 4.0K units - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
- (AU) China to suspend imports of meat from Teys Naracoorte facility in South Australia; the plant recently had a Covid outbreak, but no reason was given - SCMP.
- (CN) US Dep US Trade Rep Bianchi (USTR): Talks with China are not easy, China fell short on its phase one trade deal commitments.
North America
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.6M v -0.9M prior.
- GOOGL Reports Q4 $30.69 v $26.69e, Rev $61.9B adj v $59.3Be; Approves 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend on each share of the Company’s Class A, Class B, and Class C stock, effective in July 2022.
- AMD Reports Q4 $0.92 v $0.75e, Rev $4.83B v $4.52Be; Guides Q1 and FY22 very strong.
- EQR Reports FFO Q4 $0.82 v $0.80e, Rev $645M v $629Me.
- ELMS Advises non-reliance on financial statements, which will be restated; Chairman and CEO resigns, Shauna McIntyre named interim CEO.
Europe
- (UK) Jan BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 1.5% v 0.8% prior; retailers raising prices at fastest pace since 2012.
- (UK) PM Johson and Sunak have agreed to rebate and clawback scheme to help reduce the impact of soaring energy prices on household bills; Govt may offer companies access to £6.0B in loans, which works out to £200/household - UK press.
- (UK) Shadow MPC believes BOE should hike interest rates at least 25bps at next meeting to show it is serious about addressing inflation - financial press.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed; Kospi closed; Nikkei225 +1.7%; ASX 200 +1.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +1.1%, Dax -0.0%; FTSE100 +0.8%.
- EUR 1.1278-1.1268; JPY 114.81-114.64; AUD 0.7146-0.7127; NZD 0.6650-0.6629.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,797/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $88.49/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.44/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with weekly top above 1.1250, Eurozone inflation, US ADP eyed
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.1250, looking to extend the rebound from 20-month lows amid a broad US dollar weakness. The risk-on market mood underpins the currency pair ahead of the critical Eurozone preliminary inflation and US ADP jobs data.
GBP/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.3500
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.3500, consolidating a near-weekly high. Strong UK Manufacturing PMI and BOE rate hike expectations continue to support the pound. The US dollar corrects with yields, as the Fed angst recedes. US ADP data awaited.
Gold eases from 200-DMA to pare weekly gains ahead of US ADP
Gold snaps two-day uptrend while printing mild losses around $1,797 during the early Wednesday morning in Europe. The yellow metal consolidates weekly gains while fading the bounce from the lowest levels since late November.
Cardano price upside capped at $1.26 as ADA recovers recent losses
Cardano price shows signs of a bullish outlook but the resulting uptrend is likely to be capped due to multiple hurdles present in its path. Therefore, investors need to exercise caution around ADA and its upcoming rally.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.