In today's live stream, #AUDUSD Coach Dale Pinkert is using The Aussie as The Key for potential entries on Long Precious Metals, Short DXY and a bounce in SPX.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from daily tops, trades below 1.0550
EUR/USD has reversed its direction after having advanced above 1.0570 earlier in the day. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets in the second half of the day, the dollar is regathering its strength and causing the pair to trade in the red below 1.0550. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.1% and 2.2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2300, erases daily recovery gains
GBP/USD has lost its traction following a rebound to the 1.2400 area. The dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market environment in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold trades deep in negative territory near $1,860
Gold stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and trades near $1,860, losing more than 1% on a daily basis. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds near 3.1% following an earlier decline, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Shiba Inu price readies to rebound toward $0.000022
SHIB price is set to break its five-day losing streak as the US dollar is set to touch bottom and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points to the end of the downturn.
NIO downtrend continues, about to test year-to-date lows
NIO has opened the trading week the same way it finished the last one, by bears dominating price action and sinking the stock a bit lower down.