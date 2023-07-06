-
Australia posts strong trade surplus.
US ADP employment surprises with massive gain.
US unemployment claims and ISM Services PMI will be released later on Thursday.
Thursday has been a busy day for AUD/USD. The Australian dollar rose after a strong Australian trade balance report but has reversed directions following a sparking US ADP employment release. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6639, down 0.20%.
Australia’s trade surplus widens
Australia continues to post monthly trade surpluses, supported by exports of iron ore and natural gas to Asian Pacific countries. China’s recovery has been uneven but there has still been an increased demand for iron ore and coal from Australia. The June trade surplus was A$11.8 billion, above the consensus of A$10.9 billion.
The Australian dollar gained ground on the strong trade surplus, only to give up all these gains after the US ADP employment report posted a massive gain of 497,000 in June, up from 267,000 in May and well above the consensus of 228,000. The ADP report is not considered a reliable indicator for Friday’s nonfarm payrolls release, but investors still keep an eye on it and the huge gain has boosted the US dollar against the major currencies. US nonfarm payrolls are expected to move in the opposite direction of the ADP report, with a consensus of 225,000 in June, down sharply from 339,000 in May.
Later on Thursday, the US releases unemployment claims and the ISM Services PMI. Unemployment claims dropped sharply to 239,000 in the previous release and are expected to rise to 245,000. The ISM Services PMI has shown weak expansion in recent months, with readings slightly above the 50.0 level, which separates expansion from contraction. The June consensus stands at 51.0, slightly higher than the May reading of 50.3 points.
AUD/USD technical
AUD/USD continues to test resistance at 0.6659. This is followed by resistance at 0.6722.
0.6597 and 0.6534 are providing support.
