AUD - Australian dollar
The Australian dollar continued its downward descent, falling 0.47% overnight to open this morning at 0.7265 despite a rather benign global market. Markets generally consolidated overnight with barely any changes in equity markets and only a slight sell off in US Bond rates. Furthermore, the US dollar Index actually fell marginally by 0.12% which stands in stark contrast to its move higher against the Aussie.
Ultimately, it was the perfect storm that conspired to force the Aussie lower. Dovish RBA rhetoric was firstly reinforced yesterday when the Wage Price Index q/q came in exactly as expected at 0.6%. While wage growth is a lagging indicator, the RBA have repeatedly linked rate hikes to persistent, strong wage growth. Given the lack of an upside surprise in yesterday’s wage report, the market has started to reposition itself away from its inflation linked bet against the RBA which hence the Aussie was forced lower. Adding fuel to the fire was the UK CPI inflation reading that came in well above expectations. Reports of inflation globally have galvanized markets and contributed to flows away from currencies linked to dovish central banks, such as the Aussie.
Moving into Thursday, there is little on the economic calendar to digest except a speech from RBA Assistant Governor Luci Ellis speaking at the committee for Economic Development of Australia.
Key Movers
The Great British pound takes out the key mover spot overnight as their CPI report came in well above expectations and forced the sterling up 0.48% to open at 1.3491 against the Greenback. The year-on-year CPI measurement reported a reading of 4.2% against an expected 3.9% which also cemented expectations of a rate hike cycle beginning next month. Furthermore, currently the market is pricing in over 100BPS of rate hikes into the curve over the next 12 months.
On the opposite end of the spectrum however is the Turkish lira, which again finds itself languishing on the brink of a currency crisis. The lira has fallen as much as 3.7% overnight and as much as 28% over the year as the central bank has again cut rates despite rampant inflation. The central bank has cut its key rate 300BPS since September while Inflation has risen to nearly 20%.
Expected Ranges
AUD/CAD: 0.9105 - 0.9214 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6377 - 0.6455 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8456 - 1.8680 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0315 - 1.0440 ▼
AUD/USD: 0.7221 - 0.7308 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.