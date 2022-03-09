Stocks Dip, Yields Climb; Biden Set to Ban Russian Oil Imports

Summary: “It’s just another day for you and me in FX markets”. The Australian and Canadian Dollars slumped in another whipsaw day after US President Joe Biden said the US would ban Russian Oil imports. The AUD/USD pair reversed, erasing its gains yesterday to finish at 0.7277 from 0.7315, down 0.75%. Against the Canadian Loonie (USD/CAD) the Greenback soared 0.62% to 1.2878 (1.2817 yesterday). The beleaguered Euro (EUR/USD) rebounded on short covering to 1.0905 from 1.0853 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) was little changed, settling at 1.3108 from 1.3105 yesterday. The Greenback was also higher against the Yen (USD/JPY) to 115.72 (115.32), the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 33.22 (33.00) and the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3647 (1.3622). USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.3250 in late New York (6.3255 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, eased off near 2-year highs to 99.07 from 99.40 yesterday.

Oil prices soared with Brent Crude settling at USD 128.20 after hitting USD 133.15 overnight and USD 124.25 yesterday. Metal prices settled higher. Spot Gold closed at USD 2,049. from USD 1,998.

Wall Street stocks climbed as equities see-sawed in a whipsaw session. The DOW settled at 32,842 from yesterday’s 32,730 while the S&P 500 was last at 4,195 (4,187 yesterday).

Data released yesterday saw China’s Trade Surplus climb to +USD 116 billion from a previous +USD 94.5 billion, beating median expectations at +USD 99.5 billion. Switzerland’s Unemployment Rate improved to 2.2% from 2.3%. UK February Halifax House Prices (m/m) rose to 0.5% from a previous 0.3%, but lower than economist’s median forecasts at 1.1%. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for March slumped to -7.0 against forecasts at 10, lower than the previous 16.6. The US Merchandise Trade Deficit rose to -USD 89.7 billion from a previous upward revised -USD 82.0 billion (from -USD 80.7 billion) and bigger than expectations of -USD 87.7 billion.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler reversed its gains made yesterday, closing at 0.7277 from 0.7315. Overnight the AUD/USD pair traded to a high at 0.7348. Australia’s inflation threatened to hit 12-year highs as the recent floods in the East Coast saw surging prices.

The Aussie Battler reversed its gains made yesterday, closing at 0.7277 from 0.7315. Overnight the AUD/USD pair traded to a high at 0.7348. Australia’s inflation threatened to hit 12-year highs as the recent floods in the East Coast saw surging prices. EUR/USD – the shared currency found some respite from short covering following three days of losses. After trading to an overnight low at 1.0849, the EUR/USD pair rebounded to finish at 1.0905, up 0.36% from yesterday’s 1.0853. Overnight, the Euro traded to a high at 1.0958. The Euro also rebounded against the other currencies.

the shared currency found some respite from short covering following three days of losses. After trading to an overnight low at 1.0849, the EUR/USD pair rebounded to finish at 1.0905, up 0.36% from yesterday’s 1.0853. Overnight, the Euro traded to a high at 1.0958. The Euro also rebounded against the other currencies. USD/JPY – the Greenback edged higher against the Japanese currency to 115.72 from yesterday’s 115.32. A drop in US Treasury bond prices saw yields rally. The benchmark US 10-year yield jumped 9 basis points to 1.86%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was up one basis point to 0.15%. Overnight high for the USD/JPY was at 115.79.

the Greenback edged higher against the Japanese currency to 115.72 from yesterday’s 115.32. A drop in US Treasury bond prices saw yields rally. The benchmark US 10-year yield jumped 9 basis points to 1.86%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was up one basis point to 0.15%. Overnight high for the USD/JPY was at 115.79. GBP/USD – Sterling settled little changed at 1.3105 (1.3108 yesterday) after a whippy session overnight. The GBP/USD pair fell to an overnight low at 1.3082 before rebounding to its New York close. Overnight, the UK also announced that it was banning all crude oil imports from Russia. Current UK reliance on Russian natural gas accounts for just 4% of its supply.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar is light. RBA Governor Philip Lowe spoke at the Australian Financial Review’s Business Summit earlier today. Among the highlights in the RBA Chief’s speech was that it was “plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year.” The Australian Dollar was little moved, currently sitting at 0.7267 against 0.7277 earlier today.

Australia’s Westpac Bank’s Consumer Confidence Index kicks off today’s reports (f/c -1.1% from previous -1.3% - FX Street). Japan follows next with its Q4 GDP (q/q f/c 1.4% from 1.3%). China follows with its February CPI (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.4%; y/y f/c 0.8% from 0.9%), China February PPI (y/y f/c 8.7% from 9.1% - ACY Finlogix). Japan releases its February Machine Tool Orders (y/y no f/c, previous was 61.4%). France starts off European reports with its Q4 Nonfarm Payrolls (f/c 0.5% from 0.5%), Italy releases its January Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0% from -1% - ACY Finlogix). The US rounds up today’s data releases with its JOLTs Job Openings for January (f/c 10.925 million from previous 10.925 million – ACY Finlogix).

Trading Perspective: Choppy trading will continue in all markets with the Ukraine war the dominating force. In FX, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased 0.22% to 99.07 despite higher US treasury yields. Speculators have been buying the Greenback as risk sentiment soured last week. The price action of both the EUR/USD (higher) and USD/DXY (lower) overnight tell me that the speculative long US Dollar bets are tiring. Early Asian news reports highlighted that Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky confirmed he is no longer pressing for NATO membership. Which point to a possible ceasefire moving forward. A return to risk on would see the Greenback lose ground. The one common denominator is that choppy trade in all markets look set to continue.

EUR/USD – the shared currency has bore the brunt of the Ukraine war losing over 1% at the start of this week alone, from 1.1060 to 1.0852 yesterday. Overnight was the first close higher for the Euro this month, closing at 1.0905. On the day, expect immediate resistance at 1.0930 and 1.0960 (overnight high 1.0958). Immediate support lies at 1.0880 and 1.0850. Look for another choppy session ahead with a likely range of 1.0860-1.0960. Prefer to buy dips, the specs are still short.

the shared currency has bore the brunt of the Ukraine war losing over 1% at the start of this week alone, from 1.1060 to 1.0852 yesterday. Overnight was the first close higher for the Euro this month, closing at 1.0905. On the day, expect immediate resistance at 1.0930 and 1.0960 (overnight high 1.0958). Immediate support lies at 1.0880 and 1.0850. Look for another choppy session ahead with a likely range of 1.0860-1.0960. Prefer to buy dips, the specs are still short. AUD/USD – the Aussie Battler reversed its strong gains made overnight as the recent deluge saw floods hit the East Coast of the country. Overnight the AUD/USD pair hit a low at 0.7245 from its opening at 0.7315 yesterday. For today, we can find immediate support at 0.7245 followed by 0.7215. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 0.7310 followed by 0.7340 (overnight high traded was 0.7348). Look for further whipsaw trading in the Aussie with a likely range today of 0.7240-0.7340. Prefer to buy dips today.

the Aussie Battler reversed its strong gains made overnight as the recent deluge saw floods hit the East Coast of the country. Overnight the AUD/USD pair hit a low at 0.7245 from its opening at 0.7315 yesterday. For today, we can find immediate support at 0.7245 followed by 0.7215. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 0.7310 followed by 0.7340 (overnight high traded was 0.7348). Look for further whipsaw trading in the Aussie with a likely range today of 0.7240-0.7340. Prefer to buy dips today. USD/JPY – against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar edged up to 115.72 from 115.32 yesterday. The rise in US bond yields boosted this currency pair to an overnight high at 115.79. Immediate resistance today lies at 115.80 followed by 116.10. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 115.35 (overnight low 115.32). The next support level lies at 115.00. Look for another choppy day in this currency pair with a likely range today of 115.00-116.00. Just trade the range shag on this one, there’s 100 points in it.

against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar edged up to 115.72 from 115.32 yesterday. The rise in US bond yields boosted this currency pair to an overnight high at 115.79. Immediate resistance today lies at 115.80 followed by 116.10. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 115.35 (overnight low 115.32). The next support level lies at 115.00. Look for another choppy day in this currency pair with a likely range today of 115.00-116.00. Just trade the range shag on this one, there’s 100 points in it. USD/CAD – Like the Aussie, the Canadian Loonie lost ground against the Greenback despite higher oil prices. In early Asia, the USD/CAD pair opened at 1.2878 from yesterday’s open at 1.2818. Overnight high traded was at 1.2900 while the overnight low recorded at 1.2796. On the day, immediate resistance lies at 1.2900 followed by 1.2930. Immediate support can be found at 1.2850, 1.2820 and 1.2790. This currency pair used to be notoriously volatile. The Ukraine war and its impact on oil prices has seen the Loonie wake up once again. Happy days. Likely range today 1.2810-1.2910, happy days.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

Have a good Wednesday ahead all.