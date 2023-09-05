Aussie has been bearish since start of the year, with a higher degree A-B-C decline that is still in progress after a recent sharp turn down from 0.69 area. We see wave (C) in play down to 78.6% Fib, where pair may look for new buyers, as shared back on August 15. CLICK HERE.
However, before the trend may turn here, we need five subwaves within wave (C) as mentioned and highlighted back on August 15, which is not the case yet when looking at the 4h time frame. Notice that there can be a new drop after subwave (4) rally which stopped at the 0.6450-0.65 resistance area. We see a downtrend in play for wave (5) now, down to 0.6250/0.63 as long as the market is below 0.66, the upper line of a base channel.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 as US Dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD is dropping further toward 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar uptick, helped by higher US Treasury bond yields. Traders ignore mixed EU PPI data ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2500 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is sliding toward 1.2500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar is gaining upside traction, as risk-off flows dominate amid looming China economic risks. An upward revision to the UK Services PMI fails to impress Pound Sterling buyers.
Gold price falls to test $1,930 amid firmer US Dollar, yields
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,930, under pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress Gold buyers as US Dollar traces US Treasury bond yields higher ahead of data.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
S&P 500 News: With data releases slowing, spotlight moves to software earnings
The S&P 500 experienced its best performance last week since the second full week of June. The index of the 500 largest US public companies rose 2.5% last week, mostly owing to a major rally on Tuesday, August 29.