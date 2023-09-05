Share:

Aussie has been bearish since start of the year, with a higher degree A-B-C decline that is still in progress after a recent sharp turn down from 0.69 area. We see wave (C) in play down to 78.6% Fib, where pair may look for new buyers, as shared back on August 15. CLICK HERE.

However, before the trend may turn here, we need five subwaves within wave (C) as mentioned and highlighted back on August 15, which is not the case yet when looking at the 4h time frame. Notice that there can be a new drop after subwave (4) rally which stopped at the 0.6450-0.65 resistance area. We see a downtrend in play for wave (5) now, down to 0.6250/0.63 as long as the market is below 0.66, the upper line of a base channel.

