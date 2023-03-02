Aussie broke to new highs at the end of January, but it came out of a corrective wave 4 so we knew that this was the fifth wave, the final leg of a higher-degree impulse that is already causing a corrective setback after sharp drop out of an ending diagonal. So far, we can already count A-B-C down, but subwave C has to be made by five subwaves, so more weakness is possibly, down to 0.6630 former wave (4) support. Keep in mind that we are tracking only a temporary weakness and that the higher degree trend is up.
