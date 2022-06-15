Aussie is coming back to the downside with a sharp drop as USD turns aggressively higher due to hawkish FED because of high US inflation. However, sooner or later traders may again turn towards RBA and China, meaning that Aussie could stabilize, but possibly below 0.6830 low as drop from June highs is sharp and looks more like an impulse rather than a correction.
Big picture
We see current weakness as part of a higher degree of corrective set-back from 2021 highs which can stop this year at around 0.6800. At the same time, this can be the right shoulder of a big HS pattern. Bounce on stocks, particularly on HSI would also be very positive for the Aussie.
