AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian Dollar is trading higher against its US counterpart after the bank holiday in Australia yesterday. The AUD/USD rate rose from 0.7340 to 0.7382 through trade yesterday, possibly signaling a change in fortunes for the domestic unit which has been under selling pressure for the last few weeks as the delta variant delivered widespread lockdowns and lower economic activity. The New Zealand Dollar was not able to rise in line with the Australian dollar, with NZD/USD trading sideways between 0.6960 and 0.6990, still below the key 0.7000 handle. This saw AUD/NZD rise from 1.0540 to 1.0565 after touching its lowest levels since December during Friday’s session.
As we touched on yesterday, the key risk event this week for the Australian Dollar is today’s monetary policy announcement from the Reserve bank of Australia. Last month, the central bank indicated they would be looking to reduce the scale of their bond purchasing program from $5b per month to $4b per month as the economic picture was looking rosier than they had predicted. A lot can change in a month, and with the Delta variant of COVID19 reeking havoc throughout Australia, forcing widespread lockdowns and raising concerns about Q3 economic growth levels, many analysts are predicting that the central bank will be forced to reverse its decision today. In order to support the economy through this period, an increase of asset purchases to $6b could be on the table and this is the base case being priced by markets at present.
Today’s session is set to be a big one for the Australian Dollar as we will hopefully get some clarity on whether the market has changed its mind about the prospects for the domestic unit or alternatively, is the recent rally just reflective of investors squaring off short positions ahead of today’s meeting after weeks of declines.
Key Movers
As we alluded to above, the main story being digested by markets and moving prices has been the recent weakness in Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) surveys. These monthly surveys, which are leading economic indicators of trends in the manufacturing and service sectors, reflect the outlook for business conditions from the perspectives of analysts, investors and company managers.
Overnight, we had a US ISM manufacturing Survey which after five months of strong reads, fell from 60.6 to 59.5, missing market expectations of 61.00. Many participants are pointing to production constraints, shortages of raw materials and difficulty finding labour as drags on their manufacturing plans. The release, which comes after weaker than expected PMI’s out of Europe and China, raises an important question for markets to ponder; has global growth peaked?
The post PMI price action was interesting as yields were pushed lower, oil prices declined and the Japanese Yen was stronger. The US 10-year yield fell sharply from 1.24% to below 1.15%, althgouh it has recovered slightly since then. The possibility of weaker demand in a lower growth environment saw oil prices fall 3% to 72.30, dragging the tightly correlated Canadian Dollar 0.3% lower throughout trade. Consistent with a risk off backdrop, USD/JPY was pushed lower to trade close to the key 109.00 handle.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7300 - 0.7415 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6150 - 0.6240 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8800– 1.8975 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0450 - 1.0600 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9130 - 0.9250 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Will Delta derail the economic recovery?
The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge.