We see drop through 2022 on Aussie as part of a higher degree complex W-X-Y corrective set-back from 2021 highs, which can now put bulls back in play in 2023.

Aussie came up to 0.69 a few weeks back with a break above the trendline after a completed A-B-C decline within wave Y. So, it appears that we have now five waves up into first leg 1 from 2022 low, which suggests a change in trend, but we need to be aware of a pullback in wave 2 before the uptrend within a projected five-wave cycle resumes.

