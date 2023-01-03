We see drop through 2022 on Aussie as part of a higher degree complex W-X-Y corrective set-back from 2021 highs, which can now put bulls back in play in 2023.
Aussie came up to 0.69 a few weeks back with a break above the trendline after a completed A-B-C decline within wave Y. So, it appears that we have now five waves up into first leg 1 from 2022 low, which suggests a change in trend, but we need to be aware of a pullback in wave 2 before the uptrend within a projected five-wave cycle resumes.
If you want to know what is our higher time frame view on BTCUSD and other markets, please check our Exclusive Video below; the 2023 Elliott Wave Forecast
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.