​​Aussie finds support at 76 cents

It has been a quiet 24 hours for the Australian overall.



But the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) interest rate announcement this morning and their desire for a lower NZ dollar has seen the Aussie Kiwi (AUDNZD) rate bounce back to 3-week highs after getting hammered in the past day or so when the Kiwi rose to 0.7375 against the US dollar.



Naturally, given Australia's trade relationship with New Zealand, RBNZ Governor Wheeler isn't just targeting the NZDUSD rate but also the AUDNZD.



There is every chance that we see a strong rally in AUDNZD if my target of 0.7175, possibly lower, for NZDUSD is correct.



But a falling Kiwi begs the question of whether or not Aussie dollar traders will sell in sympathy or whether they will separate the commodity cousins and drive AUDNZD up and through 1.06.



It's an interesting question and one that largely depends on the outlook for the US dollar. A benign or falling US dollar and Aussie can outperform the Kiwi.



But if the US dollar starts to rally again both the Aussie and Kiwi will come under selling pressure.



That battle is still being waged as the moves in Euro, USDJPY, and the US dollar index overnight show. Equally, though the outlook for the Aussie also rests on a combination of how the market views the RBA's quarterly statement on monetary policy when it is released at 11.30 am tomorrow.



At the same time, the release of Chinese Trade and loans data tomorrow will be key to how the AUDUSD ends the week.



In the immediate term, there is little fresh impetus for trade in Asia today.



But for today the only roadmap traders really have is the chart.



And on this front, even with yesterday's recovery the Aussie dollar still looks a little vulnerable in the short term as you can see in the chart below.



The key remains 0.7580/7600 as noted in previous notes. Unless this region breaks the Aussie is in good hands. Otherwise, a deeper move is in the offing.