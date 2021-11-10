The Australian dollar has edged lower in the Wednesday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7358, down 0.27% on the day.
The Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index rose in November to 105.3, up slightly from 104.6 in October. Consumers remain positive about the economy, and the success of the vaccination programme and the reopenings in Sydney and Melbourne have boosted consumer confidence.
We continue to see a disparity between market expectations of a rate hike and RBA guidance. The RBA is sticking to its stance that it does not expect economic conditions to be suitable for a hike prior to 2024, while the markets are much more hawkish and have priced in the prospect of several rate hikes in 2022. The central bank meets next on December 7th and we could see a trim in the bank’s bond purchase scheme (QE), perhaps from the current AUD 4 billion to AUD 3 billion. If the bank is satisfied with the pace of the recovery, QE could be further scaled back early next year and would up by mid-2022.
When China sneezes, Australia is prone to catch a cold, as the Asian giant is Australia’s largest trading partner. China’s property sector is weighing on risk sentiment, as Chinese property developer Evergrande faces a final deadline today of about USD 148 million in offshore coupon payments. The wall of silence from Chinese authorities as to how they will respond to the Evergrande crisis is only exacerbating investors’ nerves and is weighing on the Australian dollar, as fears of the collapse of the China property sector and the subsequent contagion are very real.
The markets are keeping a close eye on US inflation, which will be released later today. Inflation remains high, but the markets have bought into the Fed’s message that it will not raise rates for some time, and unless CPI comes in above 6%, I would not expect a sharp reaction from investors.
AUD/USD technical
The weekly support and resistance levels are as follows:
-
There is resistance at 0.7506 and 0.7609.
-
AUD/USD is putting some pressure on support at 0.7330. Below, there is support at 0.7257.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1550 after US CPI data surpass expectations
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index in October jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis. With the greenback gathering strength on inflation data, EUR/USD slumped to fresh daily lows below 1.1550.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations.
Gold looks north, key levels to watch
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.