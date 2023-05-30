Share:

Asia market update: Timing of US debt deal passage in focus; USD/CNH below 7.10; Data releases rest of week also in focus; Aussie CPI and China PMI tomorrow; Which will have more weighting on markets, US debt or data?

General trend

- The US House Rules Committee panel is expected to consider the debt ceiling legislation on Tuesday, ahead of the anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support. The vote then goes to the Senate, where there is also some opposition to the bill.

- However, to date equity markets are directionless, perhaps regarding the chances of a missed payment as not being a big deal – yet.

- Equities in Asia are mixed today, with the reverse fortunes between HK and Chinese markets against the rest of Asia again in focus. Both Shanghai and Hang Seng are down 0.7% while the Nikkei is up another 0.3% and the Kospi up over 1.2% coming out of its holiday yesterday.

- It is worth noting that Softbank (comprising about 3% of the Nikkei components) rose 8% late yesterday after announcing a partnership with Nvida to implement AI data centers in Japan.

- US equity FUTs are 0.3% to 0.4% higher in Asia.

- In currencies, China’s yuan as measured by USD/CNH continued to weaken, to less than 7.10 - levels last seen Nov 2022 and well below today’s PBOC yuan fix of 7.0818. If the trend continues, watch for more potential SOE bank intervention to support the yuan, as has reportedly been the case during the past couple of weeks when the yuan has fallen rapidly.

- AUD -0.3% ahead of Aussie CPI tomorrow, with Australian yields down 4bps.

Looking forward this week

- Aussie CPI tomorrow.

- Wed China Official manufacturing PMI (Caixin PMI on Thu).

- Wed night US JOLTS job openings.

- Wed night US debt ceiling goes to a vote in the Republican-led Congress, followed by the Senate.

- Thu EU inflation.

- Thu night US ISM Manufacturing.

- Fri Aussie minimum wage and minimum award wages revisions.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls and unemployment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,212.

- Australia Apr Building Approvals M/M: -8.1% v 2.0%e.

- Australia Treasury Secretary Kennedy: Nominal wage growth to rise further.

- Gold Corporation, trading as The Perth Mint, announces the resignation of its CEO Jason Waters [it has been alleged that the Perth Mint previously sold diluted gold to China].

- Australia RBA: Files initial response to RITS Comprehensive Review (Reserve Bank Information and Transfer System).

- Australia Weekly ANZ/ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: -1.1% v +1.4% prior.

- New Zealand Apr Building Permits M/M: -2.6% v 7.0% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.1% at 18,574.

- On Monday [May 29th], bank discount window borrowing from the HKMA totaled ~HK$3.8B [ahead of month end] - US financial press.

- Hong Kong Apr Trade Balance (HKD): -36.6B v -33.8Be.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,214.

- USD/CNH Rises above 7.10 [weakest CNH level since Nov 2022].

- Some analysts expect a China PBOC RRR cut ‘soon’ – financial press.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0818 v 7.0575 prior (weakest level since Dec 1, 2022).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY37B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY35B v injects CNY23B prior.

- Follow Up: China turns down US invitation for defense chiefs meeting in Singapore – FT [update].

- Mitsubishi Motors (7211.JP) Reportedly to keep China plant closed beyond May and indefinitely; notes weak sales in China - Japan press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.1% at 31,196(JP).

- Japan Apr jobless rate: 2.6% V 2.7%E.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Fiscal policy must be guided in line with international norms.

- Japan BOJ Gov Ueda: Reiterates that Japan has not yet reached sustainable 2% inflation.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan sells ¥2.90T IN 2-year JGB bonds; AVG yield: -0.0580% V -0.0420% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.77X V 3.70X prior.

- SFTBY Collaborates with Nvidia to roll out new distribution AI data centers across Japan [yesterday afternoon update].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.9% at 2,582 (post-holiday yesterday).

- South Korea Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 4.0% v 6.4% prior.

- South Korea may return $7.0B in frozen funds to Iran - South Korea press.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Digital Affairs Minister: Taiwan seeking to accelerate the island's "digital resilience" - Taiwan press.

- Indonesia said to be putting Nickel product export tax on hold - Govt official.

- China Defense Min to visit Singapore May 31-June 4, to speak at Shangri-La Dialogue - financial press.

North America

- House Rules Committee panel expected to consider US debt ceiling legislation on Tuesday.

Europe

- (UK and German markets closed for holiday yesterday).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.1%; Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -1.1%; Nikkei 225 +0.3%; Kospi +1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, DAX -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.8%.

- EUR 1.0690 – 1.0743 ; JPY 139.97 – 140.92 ; AUD 0.6510 – 0.6560 ; NZD 0.6228 – 0.6071.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,953/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $72.37/brl; Copper -1.2% at $3.6370/lb.