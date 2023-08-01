On Aussie we see very strong and impulsive first leg from 0.6459 level, which can be the first higher-degree wave (1), so more upside can be seen after current pullback in wave (2) that can be now coming to an end as an A-B-C flat correction. As long as the price is above 0.6459 level, we will remain bullish. Looking at the 4-hour chart, we are tracking a five-wave cycle, ideally wedge pattern within wave C of (2) that can retest June lows support area before bulls show up again.

