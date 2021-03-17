AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar advanced through trade on Wednesday, buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a dovish monetary policy. Having tracked lower through much of the domestic session testing a break below 0.77 US cents prior to the Fed policy update, the AUD shot through 0.7750 and 0.78 to mark intraday highs at 0.7812. Policymakers opted to maintain the current policy setting, reiterating their commitment to accommodative monetary policy. The dot plot showed that the majority of policymakers expected to maintain interest rates at record lows into 2024, prompting gains across equities and risk assets. With the risk event now behind us our attentions turn to domestic employment data. We expect the unemployment rate will show further improvement as the economy continues to rebuild. A strong read and push toward 6% could help push the AUD through resistance at 0.7820/30 and on toward 0.7850.
Key Movers
The dollar index tracked lower through trade on Wednesday, forced downward as the markets absorbed the Fed’s commitment to a dovish monetary policy. Ten year treasury rates retraced early gains, sliding off 1.685 to 1.66, while equity markets trended higher, unwinding early losses and pushing into positive territory.
The Great British pound broke back through 1.3950 having tested 1.3850 ahead of the Fed policy update. Sterling has struggled to extend gains beyond 1.40 and our attentions turn now to the Bank of England policy meeting this evening. We expect little change from the wait and see approach offered in recent months. That said the UK continues to lead the way in vaccinating its citizenry and with Brexit it behind there is some scope to suggest the BoE could adopt a more hawkish and optimistic tone.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7705 - 0.7850 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6450 - 0.6530 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.7820 - 1.8080 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0750 1.0820 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9610 - 0.9730 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
XAU/USD pops $15/oz on dovish Fed dot plot
Gold prices are bid, higher by 0.61% at the time of writing at the highs of the day at $1,744.42/oz following the statement and interest rate decision.
Ethereum price must hold this critical point to reach $2,300
Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.
FOMC keeps policy unchanged, but rate hikes inching closer
As widely expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) refrained from making any major policy changes at its meeting today. But, the Committee upgraded its assessment of the current state of the economy.