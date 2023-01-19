Asia market update: Aussie bond yields decline; US and AU reported weaker data; Recent BOJ decision remains in focus, JPY rebounds.
General trend
- AUD drops on weaker jobs data [RBA implications?].
- 20 yr JGB yield declined amid bond auction results.
- Equity markets trade mixed.
- Nikkei 225 declines after prior gain, Yen rebound weighs on exporters; Banks extend declines as UST yields move lower.
- Australian equities trade modestly higher [weaker jobs data in focus]; BHP affirmed production guidance.
- Quiet equity session in China ahead of the upcoming holiday [the week-long Lunar New Year holiday begins on Jan 21st (Sat)].
- US companies expected to report earnings include Procter&Gamble, Netflix, Fastenal.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Malaysia is expected to hike rates.
- Indonesia is also expected to tighten monetary policy.
- Will the PBOC cut the 5-year loan prime rate? [Jan 20th].
- Japan CPI data also due on Fri.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens flat.
-*(AU) Australia Dec employment change: -14.6K V +25.0KE [1st decline since Jul]; unemployment rate: 3.5% V 3.4%E.
- Whitehaven Coal [WHC.AU]: Notes media reports that the NSW Government is looking to expand its domestic thermal coal reservation policy to include the majority of the State’s coal miners.
- (AU) Australia Jan Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.6% v 5.2% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: To step down by Feb 7th, no longer has 'enough in the tank' to do the job justice; elections to be held on Oct 14th [election was due to be held during the spring].
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2032 and 2041 bonds.
- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 60.7% v 59.7% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Food Prices M/M: 1.1% v 0.0% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -1%.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1%.
- (CN) China Dec Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.2% v 2.37% prior.
- (CN) IMF's Gopinath: Chinese growth could rebound very quickly post Q1.
- China-based cryptocurrency website Bitzlato seized as part of a coordinated international law enforcement action; Bitzlato identified as a money laundering concern related to Russian illicit finance.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY65.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY133B prior; Sells CNY467B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY447B prior; Net injects: CNY467B v CNY515B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7674 v 6.7602 prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.9%.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 1.400% (1.100% prior) 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.3410% v 1.0880% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.4x v 2.90x prior.
- (JP) Japan Dec Trade Balance: -¥1.4T v -¥1.670Te v -¥2.027T prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.7T v -¥1.615Te.
- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Jan 13th]: Foreign Buying of Japan Bonds: -¥3.9T.
- (JP) Columbia Univ Professor Ito: BOJ next step may be to widen YCC band, could raise yield cap to 75 or 100 bps by mid-year.
Korea
- Kospi opens -0.6%
- (KR) South Korea to cancel stock market registration requirement for foreigners - financial press.
North America
-*(US) Dec advance Retail Sales M/M: -1.1% V -0.9%E; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: -1.1% V -0.5%E.
-*(US) Dec PPI final demand M/M: -0.5% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: 6.2% V 6.8%E.
-*(US) Dec industrial production M/M: -0.7% V -0.1%E; capacity utilization: 78.8% V 79.5%E.
- (US) Fed: Chairman Powell tested positive for Covid today, is showing mild symptoms.
- (US) Dallas Fed president Logan (voter): Likely need to gradually raise rates until convincing evidence inflation on track to 2%.
- (US) Fed’s Harker (voter): Expect inflation to fall to the 2% target in 2025; Time for supercharing rate hikes is over.
- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): We’re not at 5% yet, we’re not above 5%, which I think is going to be needed; Hikes implemented have begun to ease US inflation - press interview.
Europe
- (UK) Dec RICS Housing Balance: -42% v -30%e [lowest since Oct 2010].
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.4% ; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.0805-1.0782 ; JPY 128.93-127.87 ; AUD 0.6948-0.6893 ;NZD 0.6450-0.6411.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,910/oz; Crude Oil -1.6% at $78.50/brl; Copper -1% at $4.1863/lb.
