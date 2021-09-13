A diverse week in data awaits in the CEE region. The list of August inflation prints will be finalized, as Serbia, Croatia and Slovakia will publish their CPI developments. We expect a slight acceleration of consumer inflation in Serbia and Croatia, to 3.5% y/y and 2.9% y/y, respectively. The Slovak year-on-year inflation rate is set to have sped up to 3.7% last month, affected by the low base in oil prices, higher excise taxes on tobacco, and higher imputed rents mirroring the elevated building material prices. Poland should confirm its flash inflation reading of 5.4% y/y, a two-decade high. The country will also offer a first glimpse into its real economy data for August -" we will see Polish wage growth, which is expected to have eased somewhat to 7.9% y/y last month. Slovakia will release its unemployment rate for August, which is anticipated to have dropped marginally to 7.6% on the back of broader economic recovery and rejuvenation of service sector activity. Furthermore, Romania will publish its industrial production data for July. We expect the year-on-year increase of industrial output to have slowed down to 5.5%, in line with weaker production suggested by managers earlier in the ESI survey. Last but not least, Czechia will publish its producer price growth for August, which likely remained elevated.

FX market developments

Over the course of the week, the US dollar fluctuated around 1.185 vs. the EUR, while local factors weighed on CEE currencies. Higher than expected inflation for August weighed on the Hungarian forint, which moved toward 351 vs. the EUR. The negative surprise in inflation prompted Deputy Governor Virag to reassure the markets that the central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy. Although Virag did not commit to 30bp hikes, he hinted that the National Bank of Hungary will need to take further steps to tame inflation. We continue to think that the MNB could raise the policy rate above 2% by the year-end. However, the timing and size of the coming steps are uncertain. Elsewhere, the dovish tone of the press conference of Governor Glapinski of the National Bank of Poland weighed on the zloty. The PLN pared most of its recent gains, as Glapinski dispelled market hopes for an earlier than later start of monetary.

Bond market developments

After a surprisingly high inflation reading in the Czech Republic for August (4.1% vs. 3.4% in July), the CZGBs yield curve moved up 10bp. Yields also increased visibly in Romania, where inflation returned above 5%, the fiscal policy remains loose and the intensified political turmoil weighs on the RON, which reached another all-time low vs. the EUR last week. A completely different situation could be seen in Poland, where yields inched down a little, as it became clear that Governor Glapinski will try to delay the first rate hike to 1Q22 or even later. This week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2029 and 2030, while Hungary will offer T-bills and reopen HGBs 2027. On Friday, S&P will publish its rating opinion on Croatia, currently rated at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook.

