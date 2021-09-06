This week, inflation numbers for August will be in focus in CEE. We expect the annual rate of change of CPI to remain about the same level as in July in Hungary and Czechia while edging up in Romania due to the base effect and higher fuel prices. Any surprises in Czech and Hungarian CPI may spark some speculation on the change in the pace of tightening or its extent. We expect the Hungarian inflation rate to be 4.7% in August but to return above 5% later this year, which should advocate for some further tightening (although in smaller steps) from the central bank in order to tame inflation expectations. This week, Poland’s and Serbia’s central banks will decide on rates; we expect rates to remain on hold in both cases. Poland’s central bank will hold a press conference at which the governor will be under heavy scrutiny to explain why the central bank is keeping rates at 0.1% while inflation is topping 5% (5.4% in August according to the flash estimate). The central bank is likely to point to the necessity to wait for the new inflation forecast (due in November) and having more clarity on another pandemic wave and its impact on the economy. We expect that the NBP will start its hiking cycle at the November meeting. Separately, many CEE countries will publish industrial output and foreign trade data for July. These should be negatively affected by disruptions on the supply side and higher fuel prices. Finally, Romania will disclose detailed GDP data for 2Q21; we expect growth to be confirmed at 13% y/y.

FX market developments

CEE currencies benefited from last week’s local macro releases and weaker US dollar. After two months of underperformance compared to local peers, the Polish zloty appreciated visibly and gained 1.4% vs. the EUR. The zloty was supported by a surprisingly high inflation print for August (5.4% y/y), which puts the National Bank of Poland into an uncomfortable position, given its pledge to maintain stable interest rates. While this week’s NBP meeting should not bring any material change into the monetary policy setup, some sharpening of the dovish rhetoric or hints about possible rate hikes could be expected. The Czech koruna appreciated as well and moved to 25.30 vs. the EUR following the upward revision of the 2Q21 GDP figures, while the Hungarian forint awaits the September rate-setting meeting.

Coalition jitters in Romania weighed on the leu that returned to an all-time low at 4.94 vs. the EUR. Finally, the Croatian kuna and Serbian dinar remain stable, as both central banks remain present on the market.

Bond market developments

As discussion regarding the start of tapering has also intensified in the Eurozone, government bond yields increased not just in the euro area, but also in CEE. On top of that, there were some local factors that contributed to yield increases. In Poland, inflation surprised on the upside in August (5.4% vs. the consensus forecast of 5.1%) and thus the yield curve moved up +15bp for maturities longer than 3Y. In Romania, the government of PM Citu is near to collapse. This weighed on both currency and bonds, especially as the mid-part of the ROMGB curve was hit hard, with yields increasing 15-25bp w/w. This week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2024 and 2034, Serbia will reopen 2032 bonds and Czechia will sell CZGBs 2032 and 2040. Romania, Slovenia and Hungary will also offer T-bills. The NBP plans its QE auction for mid-September, where the volume of purchases may slightly increase compared to previous auctions, as the long end of the POLGB curve moved higher. At the end of this week, Moody’s will publish its rating on Serbia.

