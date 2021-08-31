Stock markets are broadly lower on the final day of August, with early gains for European markets reversed and the FTSE 100 down 40 points as the close looms.



The month is ending with weakness for European markets, with US markets also running out of upward momentum for the time being. Undoubtedly month-end rebalancing will get the blame, and a low reading on US consumer confidence will also be in the frame for why Wall Street is down. A spike in eurozone inflation might also play a part, putting heavy pressure on European stocks as investors start to worry that ECB hawks will begin to call for an earlier end to loose policy and bring forward a post-crisis rate hike. But with the Fed leaving tapering to later in the year the overall monetary policy atmosphere will remain conducive for risk assets. It will be just up to equities to navigate September, one of the weakest months of the year, without any major losses.



Value stocks have been hit across the FTSE 100 today, with banks down as UK stocks play catch-up with Powell’s speech on Friday and travel stocks remain in the red as investors fret about the outlook for the next few months. Hopefully US jobs data this week will give equities a lift, allaying fears that the global economy is hitting a rough patch, and while the inflation story has not entirely disappeared, it looks like the main takeaway from Jackson Hole is that the Fed continues to err on the side of caution.