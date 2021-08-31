Stock markets are broadly lower on the final day of August, with early gains for European markets reversed and the FTSE 100 down 40 points as the close looms.
The month is ending with weakness for European markets, with US markets also running out of upward momentum for the time being. Undoubtedly month-end rebalancing will get the blame, and a low reading on US consumer confidence will also be in the frame for why Wall Street is down. A spike in eurozone inflation might also play a part, putting heavy pressure on European stocks as investors start to worry that ECB hawks will begin to call for an earlier end to loose policy and bring forward a post-crisis rate hike. But with the Fed leaving tapering to later in the year the overall monetary policy atmosphere will remain conducive for risk assets. It will be just up to equities to navigate September, one of the weakest months of the year, without any major losses.
Value stocks have been hit across the FTSE 100 today, with banks down as UK stocks play catch-up with Powell’s speech on Friday and travel stocks remain in the red as investors fret about the outlook for the next few months. Hopefully US jobs data this week will give equities a lift, allaying fears that the global economy is hitting a rough patch, and while the inflation story has not entirely disappeared, it looks like the main takeaway from Jackson Hole is that the Fed continues to err on the side of caution.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off three-week highs amid mixed data, end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has retreated off the 1.1845 peak, the highest since early August. The US CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 113.8 points, dampening the mood. Earlier, stronger-than-expected eurozone inflation boosted the ruro. End-of-month flows cause jitters in markets.
GBP/USD knocked down on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has tumbled from 1.38 as end-of-month flows boosted the dollar. Worries about Brexit-related supermarket shortages and elevated UK covid cases are also in play.
XAU/USD levels to watch after the correction
Every trend has a countertrend – and the same goes for gold, which has significantly benefited from the Federal Reserve's dovish stance. However, bulls take profits on both XAU/USD longs and dollar shorts.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.