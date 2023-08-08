August correction looking likely after China trade data and Italy bank tax reports

Share:

China worries and a possible windfall tax on banks in Italy have driven investors firmly into ‘risk off’ mode this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Markets fall deep into the red on China news

“Last week’s US credit rating downgrade seemed like the perfect beginning of a market selloff, but this morning’s abysmal China trade data is a much more compelling reason for investors to cut back on risk. The losses started in Europe and have now overtaken the US – the odds of a sizeable correction are now much higher. A pullback is certainly overdue, and the recent outbreak of confidence about a soft landing also leaves markets vulnerable in the short-term.”

European banks lead the way lower

“Bank stocks have taken the brunt of the selling in Europe today thanks to the news of a potential windfall tax in Italy. Where one country goes, others might follow, and with plenty of elections in coming months politicians across the continent might look to juice their poll ratings with hints of taxes on banks and indeed other sectors that could be accused of profiting while consumers struggle.”