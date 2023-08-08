August correction looking likely after China trade data and Italy bank tax reports

China worries and a possible windfall tax on banks in Italy have driven investors firmly into ‘risk off’ mode this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Markets fall deep into the red on China news
“Last week’s US credit rating downgrade seemed like the perfect beginning of a market selloff, but this morning’s abysmal China trade data is a much more compelling reason for investors to cut back on risk. The losses started in Europe and have now overtaken the US – the odds of a sizeable correction are now much higher. A pullback is certainly overdue, and the recent outbreak of confidence about a soft landing also leaves markets vulnerable in the short-term.”
European banks lead the way lower
“Bank stocks have taken the brunt of the selling in Europe today thanks to the news of a potential windfall tax in Italy. Where one country goes, others might follow, and with plenty of elections in coming months politicians across the continent might look to juice their poll ratings with hints of taxes on banks and indeed other sectors that could be accused of profiting while consumers struggle.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0950 as USD continues to gather strength
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere ahead of this week's key inflation data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2700, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD continues to trade deep in the red despite recovering above 1.2700 in the American session. The sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the USD to continue to outperform its rivals, not allowing the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold slumps to fresh multi-week low below $1,930 despite falling US yields
Gold price stretched lower and touched its weakest level in nearly a month below $1,930. The risk-averse market atmosphere and the renewed US Dollar strength drag XAU/USD lower. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, is down more than 2% on the day, helping the pair limit its losses.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
Palantir stock slides as in-line results, $1B buyback fail to thrill market
Palantir (PLTR) stock has shunned as much as 3% of its value in Tuesday’s premarket following quarterly results. Late Monday, Palantir announced second-quarter earnings that came in precisely in-line with Wall Street consensus.