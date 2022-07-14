AUD/USD wobbles near 2-year low

AUDUSD hovered quietly near Wednesday’s closing price of 0.6757 during Thursday’s early European trading hours after negligibly rotating at the two-year low of 0.6710.

The penetrated support line drawn from the August 2021 low of 0.7105 is now acting as resistance around the same region, preventing any increases towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6850. Even higher, the tentative descending trendline and the 50-day SMA around 0.6978 may also defend the negative trend in the market ahead of the 0.7070 high from June 16.

The technical oscillators are not displaying any bullish appetite either. The RSI keeps moving halfway below its 50 neutral mark while maintaining a flat trajectory, and the MACD is also consolidating its latest bearish wave marginally beneath its red signal line.

If the price retreats below the recent low of 0.6710, the 0.6665 zone, which was a key constraining zone during the August 2019 – May 2020 period, could immediately halt the decline. In case it gives way though, the focus will turn to the 0.6540 territory taken from spring 2020. This is also where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 0.6828 – 0.7282 upleg resides. Another violation at this point could see a continuation towards the 0.6400 handle last seen in May 2020.

In brief, the short-term outlook for AUDUSD is still looking gloomy despite the latest pause in the sell-off. The 0.6710 – 0.6665 territory is now the next test for the bears, while the bulls will need to push harder to raise buying confidence above 0.6978.

Overall, the more than a year negative trend is still well-established below 0.7282.

WTI futures fail to boost selling interest below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil futures found a strong obstacle at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), failing to continue the selling interest to the downside after the fall beneath the 100.00 level.

The downside reversal in the RSI and the slowdown in the Stochastics justify the diminishing buying pressure, and both currently remain in the negative thresholds keeping the short-term risk skewed to the downside. The MACD is also comfortably within the bearish territory and is losing some steam below its red signal line losing some steam, while in trend indicators, the bearish cross between the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) is still a negative sign.

Should selling forces strengthen, the 200-day SMA at 93.40 will be the highlight before the market flirts with the 92.20 barrier. Moving lower, the 85.35 and the 81.92 supports would put the downside correction under examination.

Alternatively, a close above the immediate resistance of 96.90 and the short-term SMAs at 105.23 and 109.74 correspondingly will brighten the broader outlook, pushing the price towards the 113.80 key level. Beyond that, the rally may gear up to 121.00.

In brief, WTI futures are facing a weakening bullish bias, where a drop below the 200-day SMA is expected to enhance selling interest.