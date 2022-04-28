AUDUSD plunged to an eleven-week low of 0.7074 earlier today, continuing the strong selling interest from the 0.7457 resistance level. The price is also traveling well below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) with the technical indicators confirming the negative prospects. The MACD is holding below its trigger and zero lines, while the RSI is standing near the neutral threshold of 30.
A failure to jump above the 0.7100 round number again could send the price down to 0.7050, a challenging point over the last two months. Lower support could next be found around 0.6990, ahead of the 18-month low of 0.6965.
Alternatively, if 0.7100 proves easy to get through, the spotlight will turn to the inside swing low of 0.7165. On top of that, the bulls would need to clear the 200-day SMA currently at 0.7386 to push the rally towards the 0.7340 barrier. Above this line, the price could meet the bearish crossover within the 20- and 40-day SMAs at 0.7377.
In the medium-term picture, AUDUSD turned neutral after violating the 200-day SMA to the downside starting from the 0.7660 peak. Should the market continue the recent sell-off and tumble below the 18-month low of 0.6965, the outlook may turn strongly bearish.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.