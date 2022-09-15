AUDUSD has been inching lower in the short-term, generating a structure of lower highs and lower lows. Although the pair made efforts to recoup some losses, it quickly retraced towards its multi-month lows as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) capped upside moves.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that near-term risks are tilted to the downside. Specifically, the RSI is flatlining beneath its 50-neutral threshold, while the stochastic oscillator is descending near the oversold zone.

Should the negative momentum strengthen, the price could initially test the recent low of 0.6698. Sliding beneath that floor, the 27-month low of 0.6680 might come under examination. Failing to halt there, the price may decline to form fresh multi-year lows, where the April 2020 resistance zone of 0.6570 could reject any further declines.

On the flipside, bullish actions could propel the price towards the recent support region of 0.6856. A break above the latter could open the door for the recent peak of 0.6913 before the spotlight turns to 0.7010. Even higher, the price advance may cease at the August high of 0.7136.

Overall, even though AUDUSD is pushing for some recovery, the pair seems unable to edge higher and escape its recent lows. Therefore, a break above the 50-day SMA is needed to revive bulls’ hopes for a sustained rebound.

WTI futures retest 20-day SMA in a descending move

WTI futures rebounded off the eight-month low of 81.20 and reached the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 89.50. The technical oscillators are showing some contradicting signs. The MACD is surpassing its trigger line suggesting more gains; however, the stochastic is appearing overbought as it is ready to post a bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines.

Should the commodity manage to strengthen its positive momentum, the next resistance could come around 90.60. A break above this level could take the price until the 40-day SMA at 91.90 ahead of the short-term falling trend line near 93.90 and the 200-day SMA at 96.00, shifting the bias to a neutral one.

However, if prices are unable to break the 20-day SMA, the risk would remain to the downside with the eight-month trough at 81.20 coming into focus again. A drop lower would signal a resumption of the long-term downtrend that’s been developing since March. The next key support to watch lower down is the inside swing high of 72.73, registered in December 2021.

All in all, WTI crude oil futures seem to be in a downtrend, recording lower lows and lower highs in the short-term, while an advance above the 200-day SMA may change the outlook to neutral.