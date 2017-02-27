AUDUSD: Trade from the short side

Having squeezed up to a high of 0.7707 in Asia yesterday following the strong Corporate Profit results, the Aud has since drifted back to chop around just below 0.7700.

The short term momentum indicators are now flat and require a neutral stance, with anything directional likely to come via today’s domestic data (New Home Sales, Private Sector Credit and Current Account). Below 0.7660/65 would then target a move to 0.7650, 0.7635 and 0.7600/05. On the topside, resistance will be seen at 0.0.7700/10 and 0.7720 above which could then see a move 0.7750. A break of this, doubtful today I suspect could then head to the November high of 0.7777. For the coming session a rangebound session below 0.7700 again appears to be in store, but I still prefer to trade from the short side given that the dailies look mildly heavy.

Economic data highlights will include:

New Home Sales, Current Account (Q4), Private Sector Credit (Jan)