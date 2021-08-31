Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, an update on the NZDUSD, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the AUDUSD.
AUDUSD Monthly:
Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414.
Trend remains down on the monthly chart and rallies have been capped at 0.7414 old monthly support now becoming new resistance.
AUDUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7289 and 0.7426.
Price has formed a lower top at 0.7426 and remains in a downtrend. Last week price rallied back up to the 0.7300 area. Price falling back below 0.7289 old weekly support would confirm continued weakness.
AUDUSD Daily:
Daily support at 0.7106, resistance at 0.7316 and 0.7389.
Price has rallied back to the 0.7316 daily resistance level. Price failing at the 0.7289 to 0.7316 resistance area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the higher time frame downtrend.
Long term target 0.6991 monthly/weekly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
GBP/USD: Teases bearish cross below 1.3800
GBP/USD keeps the week-start inactivity around the mid 1.3700s during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, bears remain hopeful as the Daily Moving Averages (DMAs) hint at a bearish cross as the prices remain below an important resistance line stretched from June 01.
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.1800 inside short-term rising channel
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 despite refreshing multi-day high at the week’s start. The major currency pair remains inside an ascending trend channel formation established since August 20. Firmer RSI, sustained trading above 200-SMA also favors buyers.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Week Ahead: US jobs, Eurozone inflation and OPEC
The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced. Attention now shifts to the Eurozone inflation and US jobs data. Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting.