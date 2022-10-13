AUDUSD slumps to 29-month low as outlook deteriorates
AUDUSD has been in a steep downtrend since early March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Although the pair managed to find its feet and traded sideways during the past week, it soon broke the pattern to the downside to form a fresh 29-month low of 0.6234.
The short-term oscillators are endorsing this bearish near-term bias. Specifically, the RSI is hovering within its 30-oversold zone, while the MACD histogram has retreated further below its red signal line in the negative territory.
Should selling pressures intensify, the pair could initially challenge the 29-month low of 0.6234. Dipping beneath that region, the price would descend towards its pandemic lows, where the April 2020 support could act as the next downside barrier. Failing to halt there, the spotlight may turn to the crucial psychological mark of 0.6000.
On the flipside, bullish actions could propel the price towards its recent support region of 0.6362, which might now act as resistance. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could then aim for 0.6546, with the latter being the upper boundary of its recent sideways pattern. If this barricade fails, the price may edge higher to test the July low of 0.6680.
Overall, even though AUDUSD has come under tremendous downside pressure, the momentum indicators currently suggest that the market has reached oversold levels. Therefore, an upside correction could be on the cards.
WTI crude oil finds resistance at downtrend line, meeting 50-day SMA
WTI crude oil futures found strong resistance near the medium-term descending trend line at 93.70, sliding towards the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) in the aftermath. The MACD oscillator is still standing above its trigger and zero lines; however, the stochastic is diving towards the oversold territory, suggesting more losses in the market.
Should prices decline further, immediate support could be found around the 20-day SMA at 84.40. Then, a leg below that level could meet the eight-month trough of 76.25, before the focus shifts to 65.90, registered in December 2021.
However, if the market manages to regain positive momentum, the strong obstacle of 93.70, which coincides with the downtrend line, could offer nearby resistance ahead of the 200-day SMA at 97.14 and the 97.82 barrier. A significant close above the latter could raise chances for more increases.
In the medium-term, the outlook remains negative since the price holds below the downtrend line and the 200-day SMA. Only a close above those boundaries will switch the outlook to positive.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
