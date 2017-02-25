AUDUSD: Sell into strength near 0.7700

The Aud had a choppy Friday session, initially heading up to 0.7720, but unable to hold on to those gains it spent the rest of the day drifting lower and finished near the 0.7663 lows.

The momentum indicators now seem to be aligning to point lower and below 0.7665 would then target a move to 0.7650, 0.7635 and 0.7600/05. On the topside, resistance will be seen at 0.7685, 0.7700 and 0.7720. This last level looks unlikely to be seen again for a while, but if wrong, then a move 0.7750 could be on the cards, beyond which could then head to the November high of 0.7777. For the coming session I prefer to sell into strength near 0.7700, with a SL placed above 0.7720.

Economic data highlights will include:

M: Company Gross Operating Profits (Q4)

T: New Home Sales, Current Account (Q4), Private Sector Credit (Jan)

W: AIG Mfg Index, GDP (Q4), China Mfg/Non-Mfg PMI, Caixin Mfg PMI

T: Building Permits (Jan),

F: AIG Services Index, China Caixin Services PMI