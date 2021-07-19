AUDUSD has been very bullish since March 2021, but now making much deeper pullback with some sharp leg down so retracement is deeper and longer in time, but still a three wave move from the high which looks like a perfect A-B-C retracement with wave C of B) near 0.7400 support.

Be aware of a rally, but for a change in trend we need to see broken channel resistance.

AUD/USD Daily Elliott Wave analysis chart

