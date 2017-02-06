AUDUSD - rising 20SMA expected to contain corrective pullback

AUD/USD

The Aussie dollar eased on stronger greenback today, following repeated rejection under 0.7700 barrier.

Risk of reversal is increasing as daily RSI / slow Stochastic emerge from overbought territory and generate negative signal.

Dips for now hold above initial supports at 0.7607/02 (former high / daily Tenkan-sen) but firm break lower would be a signal of correction.

Rising daily 20SMA (currently at 0.7560) should ideally contain to keep intact pivots at 0.7510 (higher base) and 0.7489 (200 SMA / Fibo 38.2% of 0.7159/0.7694 rally).

Break below the latter is needed to confirm reversal.

Res: 0.7679; 0.7694; 0.7730; 0.7776

Sup: 0.7602; 0.7560; 0.7510; 0.7489

Interested in AUDUSD technicals? Check out the key levels