AUDUSD - rising 20SMA expected to contain corrective pullback
The Aussie dollar eased on stronger greenback today, following repeated rejection under 0.7700 barrier.
Risk of reversal is increasing as daily RSI / slow Stochastic emerge from overbought territory and generate negative signal.
Dips for now hold above initial supports at 0.7607/02 (former high / daily Tenkan-sen) but firm break lower would be a signal of correction.
Rising daily 20SMA (currently at 0.7560) should ideally contain to keep intact pivots at 0.7510 (higher base) and 0.7489 (200 SMA / Fibo 38.2% of 0.7159/0.7694 rally).
Break below the latter is needed to confirm reversal.
Res: 0.7679; 0.7694; 0.7730; 0.7776
Sup: 0.7602; 0.7560; 0.7510; 0.7489
-
- R3 0.7704
- R2 0.7694
- R1 0.7684
- PP 0.7675
-
- S1 0.7665
- S2 0.7655
- S3 0.7645
