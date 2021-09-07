The Australian dollar retreated after the relatively cautious interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%, where they have been in the past 13 months. The bank also left its quantitative easing policy unchanged, pledging to buy A$4 billion per week until mid-February. This was a $A1 billion decline from its recent purchases. The cautious tone was mostly because Australia is currently battling a new wave of the pandemic in New South Wales and Victoria.
The euro rose after the relatively upbeat economic data from the Eurozone. The data showed that the bloc's economy expanded at a faster rate than the previous estimates. Precisely, the economy expanded by 2.2% in the second quarter, higher than the previous estimate of 2%. This growth was driven by a 3.7% increase in household consumption. Employment increased by 0.7% in the quarter. Data released earlier showed that German industrial production increased by 1% in July. These numbers came as the European Central Bank prepares to hold its September meeting.
The British pound declined slightly even after the UK and the European Union reached a decision to extend some Brexit provisions that were set to expire soon. Before that, many British retailers like Marks and Spencer and Tesco warned of looming supply shortages if the provisions went into place. The sterling also declined after upbeat data from Halifax. The data showed that the country’s house price index rose sharply in August. The HPI rose by 7.1% in August as British consumers took advantage of low-interest rates to acquire homes.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair declined to an intraday low of 1.3810, which was the lowest level since Thursday last week. The pair also moved below the 25-day moving average and the upper side of the ascending channel. Notably, it has also formed a head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bearish pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain the bearish pattern ahead of the upcoming UK GDP data that are scheduled for Friday this week.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rebounded after the strong Eurozone GDP data. The pair managed to rise to 1.1875, which was substantially above this week's low of 1.1860. On the hourly chart, the pair has moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the MACD has remained at the neutral level of 54. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of the ECN decision.
USD/CHF
The USDCHF pair was relatively unchanged after the strong Swiss unemployment numbers. The unemployment rate declined to a seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9% from the previous 3.0%. It is trading at 0.9140, which was slightly below this week's high of 0.9170. On the hourly chart, the price is slightly above the key support level at 0.9132. It has also formed a small head and shoulders pattern and moved slightly below the 25-day moving average. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 0.9100.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850
The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.