The Australian dollar retreated after the relatively cautious interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%, where they have been in the past 13 months. The bank also left its quantitative easing policy unchanged, pledging to buy A$4 billion per week until mid-February. This was a $A1 billion decline from its recent purchases. The cautious tone was mostly because Australia is currently battling a new wave of the pandemic in New South Wales and Victoria.

The euro rose after the relatively upbeat economic data from the Eurozone. The data showed that the bloc's economy expanded at a faster rate than the previous estimates. Precisely, the economy expanded by 2.2% in the second quarter, higher than the previous estimate of 2%. This growth was driven by a 3.7% increase in household consumption. Employment increased by 0.7% in the quarter. Data released earlier showed that German industrial production increased by 1% in July. These numbers came as the European Central Bank prepares to hold its September meeting.

The British pound declined slightly even after the UK and the European Union reached a decision to extend some Brexit provisions that were set to expire soon. Before that, many British retailers like Marks and Spencer and Tesco warned of looming supply shortages if the provisions went into place. The sterling also declined after upbeat data from Halifax. The data showed that the country’s house price index rose sharply in August. The HPI rose by 7.1% in August as British consumers took advantage of low-interest rates to acquire homes.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair declined to an intraday low of 1.3810, which was the lowest level since Thursday last week. The pair also moved below the 25-day moving average and the upper side of the ascending channel. Notably, it has also formed a head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bearish pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain the bearish pattern ahead of the upcoming UK GDP data that are scheduled for Friday this week.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rebounded after the strong Eurozone GDP data. The pair managed to rise to 1.1875, which was substantially above this week's low of 1.1860. On the hourly chart, the pair has moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the MACD has remained at the neutral level of 54. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of the ECN decision.

USD/CHF

The USDCHF pair was relatively unchanged after the strong Swiss unemployment numbers. The unemployment rate declined to a seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9% from the previous 3.0%. It is trading at 0.9140, which was slightly below this week's high of 0.9170. On the hourly chart, the price is slightly above the key support level at 0.9132. It has also formed a small head and shoulders pattern and moved slightly below the 25-day moving average. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 0.9100.