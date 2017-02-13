AUDUSD remains within 0.7600/0.7700 range; bullish technicals supportive for break higher

AUD/USD

The pair moved to the upper part of near-term 0.7600/0.7700 range, following Friday’s rally that confirmed higher base at 0.7600 zone.

Firm bullish setup of daily studies is supportive for break above 0.7700 barrier and final push towards target at 0.7776 (08 Nov peak) to mark full retracement of 0.7776/0.7158 descend.

Initial support lies at 0.7656 (session low) ahead of rising daily Tenkan-sen at 0.7621 that continues to underpin ascend since early Jan and lower breakpoint at 0.7600 (higher base, reinforced by rising 20SMA).

However, extended sideways mode could be expected while the price holds within 0.7600/0.7700 range.

Res: 0.7687; 0.7694; 0.7732; 0.7765

Sup: 0.7656; 0.7621; 0.7600; 0.7568

Interested in AUDUSD technicals? Check out the key levels