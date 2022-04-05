AUD is one of the strongest across the board after recent RBA comments, who want to see more indications that wage growth has significantly picked before moving to tighten policy. So, the potential date for the first hike is in June, as May meeting is scheduled around two weeks before the wage data is released in Australia. Aussie is coming nicely out of a triangle as expected, but we know that this is now most likely a final leg within a higher degree trend, so be aware of a limited upside in a fifth wave. But for now, there is room for recovery close to 0.77, while the market is above 0.7550; price back below that level will signal an important shift of an intraday trend.
Love what you see here? Get 2 months for the price of 1!! Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000
Following Monday's steep decline, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.1000 on Tuesday as investors await Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for March. The shared currency struggles to find demand on heightened concerns over the eurozone economy slipping into recession amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood, uptick in US Treasury yields. West to punish Russia while the DXY holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI.
How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000
Ethereum price shows signs of moving higher after crossing above a crucial resistance barrier. On-chain metrics also reveal a bullish outlook, adding credence to the technical standpoint.
GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal
Gores Guggenheim stock soared on Monday as news of a partnership deal with Hertz broke. GGPI soared up to $13.30 before falling back a bit by the close, but it still gained nearly 12% on the day.