Daily Forecast - 15 February 2017

AUDUSD Spot

AUDUSD minor resistance at 7650/55 but above here re-targets the most important resistance of the day at 7688/98. Be ready to buy a break above 7705 to target 7740/44 then strong resistance at 7760/65.

Failure to beat 7650 retests the most important support of the day at 7620/10. Further losses this week target a short term buying opportunity at 7575/65, with stops below 7545. Just be aware that a break below here is a sell signal targeting 7525 then strong support at 7495/85.

EURUSD Spot

EURUSD bears remain in control with further losses likely & should target good support at 1.0535/25 for profit taking on shorts as we become oversold but again, longs in a bear trend are never a good idea. If a bounce from here is seen we could target 1.0565, perhaps as far as 1.0580/85. However be ready to sell a break below 1.0515 to target 1.0490 then 1.0460/50.

Gains are likely to be limited on any recovery today with first resistance at 1.0580/90 but look for a selling opportunity at 1.0615/25 if we reach this far. Shorts need stops above 1.0650.

USDJPY Spot

USDJPY most important resistance of the day is 114.40/50. However we are not overbought yet & have strong positive momentum in the bull trend. Although stops on shorts have not been activated as I write, they do look risky now. Be ready to buy a break above 114.70 targeting 115.00/10 then 115.50/60 & perhaps as far as 115.80/90 this week.

Any profit taking offers a buying opportunity with first support at 114.10/05 but if we continue lower try longs (or add to longs) at 113.90/80 with stops below 113.50.

GBPUSD spot

GBPUSD holding support at 1.2435/30 so far. Further losses however risk a retest of support at 1.2350/40. Longs need stops below 1.2320. A break lower targets 1.2260/55 for a short term buying opportunity, but longs need stops below 1.2230.

Holding support at 1.2435/30 targets first resistance at above 1.2485/80 which has held the bounce so far in fact. On further gains look for 1.2535/40 then minor resistance at 1.2570/80, also last week's high. On a break higher this week look for 1.2600 then 1.2630 before the January high at 1.2670/73. Further gains test the February high so far at 1.2703/07.