AUDUSD looking for short term downward correction on opening of markets

AUD remain strong against USD during last 7 weeks and played well. Now it seems to start developing price consolidation a sign of seller gradually taking over buyer forming Rising wedge of 60% degree (Angle of inclination) . Before that 40degree Bullish Cup and handle formation formed and so far market acted upto 70% of Cup depth on breakout.

Further market seem to have trend line rejection and after rejection market get in range showing a state of distribution formation.

GANN study revealed that

Market formed validated swing and have upside ride upto 180 Degree Gann andle there it facing resistance and seem to have downward correction. Support level seem to be 135 Degree GANN angle 0.75659. Small bearish opportunity for day Traders.