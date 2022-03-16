The chart below shows AUDUSD a corrective move higher in three waves labelled wxy. Take note of the overlap between waves three minor degree waves higher in w -- making this a corrective wave.
On wave x we have a flat correction three waves down, three waves up together with five waves down. In the wave y position, it is debatable if it’s a five-wave move or three-wave move -- that doesn’t change the fact we have a correction higher.
We completed wave y and started a move lower impulsively with a three-wave correction which failed to break the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level. We started moving lower and can expect the move to continue to a minimum of 0.71690. If we are in a wave three lower we can expect a minimum target of 0.74680.
Key news events out this week: Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday 16 March 2022.
Res: 0.72454; 0.72881; 0.73654
Sup: 0.71690; 0.70937; 0.70468
None of the material published constitutes a trading recommendation of any particular security, portfolio of securities or investment strategy. This should not be taken as personal advice concerning nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security, portfolio of securities, investment strategy or other matter. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
