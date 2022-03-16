The chart below shows AUDUSD a corrective move higher in three waves labelled wxy. Take note of the overlap between waves three minor degree waves higher in w -- making this a corrective wave.

On wave x we have a flat correction three waves down, three waves up together with five waves down. In the wave y position, it is debatable if it’s a five-wave move or three-wave move -- that doesn’t change the fact we have a correction higher.

We completed wave y and started a move lower impulsively with a three-wave correction which failed to break the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement level. We started moving lower and can expect the move to continue to a minimum of 0.71690. If we are in a wave three lower we can expect a minimum target of 0.74680.

Key news events out this week: Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday 16 March 2022.

Res: 0.72454; 0.72881; 0.73654

Sup: 0.71690; 0.70937; 0.70468