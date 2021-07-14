AUDUSD is not really clear at the moment; bulls are still struggling after reaching a low last week at 0.7400.
We see slow price action now so I am considering another wave count; an ending diagonal where the final leg is missing, but it may cause a strong bounce after that fifth wave drop. Support is then around 0.7360.
AUD/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
