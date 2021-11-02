AUD/USD gives up battle with key resistance after RBA policy meeting [Video]

AUDUSD surrendered to the dovish RBA press conference early on Tuesday, with the price giving up its multi-day battle with the tough 0.7531 resistance territory to seek support near the familiar region of 0.7460.
The pair has also breached the red Tenkan-sen line after trading above it for a month, confirming the gloomy mood in the market. The RSI and the MACD are sending some discouraging signals as well, with the former turning sharply down in the bullish region and the latter crossing below its red signal line.
The Stochastics have not touched oversold levels yet. Sellers may therefore keep driving the market in the coming sessions, though some consolidation around the nearby 0.7460 support area and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8006 – 0.7105 downleg cannot be excluded.
Should the bears clear the 0.7460 floors, the 0.7400 level may immediately add some footing under the price as it did in mid-October. If not, the decline could sharpen towards the 23.6% Fibonacci of 0.7317, unless the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) cuts the sell-off at 0.7360.
Alternatively, if the 0.7460 base proves solid enough for an upside reversal, the bulls may push harder for a close above the 0.7531 ceilings and the 200-day SMA slightly above at 0.7558. Note the 50% Fibonacci is also positioned in the same neighborhood. Hence, any significant step higher from here could bolster buying appetite towards the swing high of 0.7615 from June 25. Beyond that, the door would open for the 61.8% Fibonacci of 0.7719.
Summarizing, the short-term risk for AUDUSD seems to be leaning on the negative side, but the bears will need to breach the 0.7460 bar to confirm that.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.