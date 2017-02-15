AUDUSD fails to sustain break above 0.7700; risk of 2017 rally stall is rising

AUD/USD

The Aussie closed marginally below 0.7700 barrier yesterday and failed to confirm break above two-weeks congestion at first attempt.

Further easing in early Friday’s trading is still seen as correction ahead of renewed attempts higher.

However, initial signals of possible stall of strong rally from 02 Jan low at 0.7163 come as initial support (daily Tenkan-sen) turning sideways.

Rally in 2017 so far advanced nearly 8% and overextended studies on daily / weekly charts warn of stronger correction.

Also, the pair is on track for repeated weekly close in long-legged Doji candle that signals strong indecision at 0.7700 zone.

Loss of Tenkan-sen support (currently at 0.7667 would risk deeper pullback and re-focus key near-term support at 0.7600 (former consolidation range floor).

Expect increased downside risk on firm break below 0.7600 pivot.

Res: 0.7710; 0.7730; 0.7755; 0.7775

Sup: 0.7667; 0.7622; 0.7600; 0.7574

