AUDUSD tumbled in the wake of the hawkish FOMC policy announcement late on Wednesday, but the bearish wave was not strong enough to violate the 0.7600 level and send the price out of the three-month-old range area.
Negative pressures could persist in the short term as the MACD is growing bearish below its signal and zero lines, while the RSI has yet to reach its 30 oversold level despite the harsh drop below its 50 neutral mark. Yet, an upside correction cannot be excluded as the latter seems to be flirting with a former support region and the fast-Stochastics are heading for a bullish cross below their 20 oversold number.
For the sellers to gain extra ground towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the lower boundary of the range at 0.7531, the 0.7600 support should give way. Running lower, the price may take a breather somewhere between 0.7463 and 0.7400, with the latter being a former resistance region and slightly under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 rally.
Alternatively, a bounce above the tough ceiling of 0.7770 – 0.7815 could prompt a bullish extension towards May’s high of 0.7890. A steeper rebound may falter around 0.7965, while higher, a more important obstacle could emerge around 0.8035 – a key restrictive zone during 2017.
In brief, AUDUSD has adopted a bearish bias following Thursday’s slump. Despite that, the price has not escaped its neutral trajectory and managed to hold above a key support level, making an upside reversal or some consolidation likely in the near term.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.