AUDUSD – correction to precede final push towards 0.7776 target

The Aussie is consolidating under fresh highs at 0.7694, posted on strong bullish acceleration last week that eventually broke above former congestion top at 0.7607.

Bullish daily studies favor further advance, however, correction is expected to precede fresh upside.

Daily RSI and slow stochastic are emerging from overbought territory and expected to generate bearish signals.

Session low at 0.7650 marks initial support ahead of near-term consolidation floor at 0.7618 and strong 0.7607/02 supports (former consolidation top / daily Tenkan-sen), which should contain extended upticks.

Only break here would risk deeper pullback and expose key near-term supports at 0.7510 / 0.7488 (former consolidation range floor / 200SMA).

Renewed attempts above 0.7700 barrier would signal fresh bullish action for final attack at key short-term barrier at 0.7776 (08 Nov high).]\

Res: 0.7694; 0.7730; 0.7776; 0.7800

Sup: 0.7650; 0.7618; 0.7602; 0.7547

