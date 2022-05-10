Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at EURUSD, AUDUSD, and Gold (XAUUSD).
Last week we saw that Gold had broken the 50% Fibonacci level of support.
It then moved back above, created a double top, and has broken even lower to the point where the 50% level is now a level of resistance.
We see bearish indications on the Stochastic Oscillator but we will wait for a reversal here in both price action and our indicators.
If we add MACD to the chart we see that it has been below the “zero” line since mid-April and continues bearish.
Also, don’t forget that strong USD!
Also, last week we looked at an ideal counter-trend trade as Australia raised its Interest Rates and drove price action against the trend.
Patience was necessary as we waited for price to reach the upper trend line, the Stochastic Oscillator to return from overbought, and the MACD signal line to exit the histogram.
Technical indications are still bearish and, don’t forget that strong USD.
If we move out to the daily chart, we can see that price action has broken a key level of support and the psychological level of $0.70.
If we look at any USD chart we see strength and this will be tested soon as we look at this weekly EURUSD chart.
The last time we saw this kind of support was in 2014 and even lower in 2016.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the early American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground ahead of Wednesday's key inflation data.
Gold clings to daily gains near $1,860 amid falling US yields
Gold stays in positive territory at around $1,860 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is back below 3%, losing nearly 3% on a daily basis and helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum.
Where to exit Ethereum before it crashes to $1,700
Ethereum price has sealed its bearish fate after breaching the consolidation pattern’s lower trend line on May 6. This development has worsened the situation and caused a steep correction for ETH.
Is Amazon joining Ford in selling RIVN stock?
Rivian (RIVN) has a number of noted events this week and none appear to be particularly beneficial to the stock price. RIVN stock cratered over 20% on Monday in a market meltdown.