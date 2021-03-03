March New – The Aussie Dollar had a very good up trend for most of February, until it made a high on 2/25. From that high, the Aussie Dollar dropped sharply to wipe out much of the February rally. The decline broke the bottom of the upward trading channel, implying a down trend was now in force. However, 2/26 AC is a Full Moon and we have two Aussie change in trend points, 3/1 and 3/2. Therefore, there is a good chance for a short term low by 3/2.
Key Dates – 3/1, 3/2, 3/29, 4/1 AC
This is an excerpt from the Astro Trend newsletter. Astro-Trend covers about thirty futures related markets including the major Financial Markets, such as the Stock Market, T-Bonds, Currencies, and most major commodities. We also offer intra day data which identifies potential change in trend points to the minute.
