A soft US$ has allowed the Aud to break above the previous resistance seen just above 0.7700, in heading up to 0.7740 to make a new 2017 high before reversing to finish the day at 0.7715.

The short term momentum indicators still point mildly higher, so further gains towards the descending trend resistance at 0.7750 could be on the cards, beyond which could then head to the November high of 0.7777. On the downside, the initial support will arrive at 0.7700 and then at 0.7675/80 and the session low of 0.7665, below which could then see a move to 0.7650 although this seems a little doubtful. For the coming session, while mildly bullish, I prefer to sell into strength near 0.7750, with a SL placed above 0.7777.