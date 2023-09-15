GBP: Treading water
The British Pound (GBP) remains one of the weakest currencies among the G10 FX currencies this month. This is primarily due to a lacklustre performance in the UK job market data, which failed to provide any relief to the GBP, resulting in a decline in GBP exchange rates.
Today's attention turns towards the release of the latest UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and external trade figures for July. However, these figures may not offer much support either. A month ago, UK economic activity for June pleasantly surprised with a significant uptick (0.5% Month-on-Month growth compared to the expected 0.2%). This was largely attributed to positive base effects stemming from an extra bank holiday. Nevertheless, the ups and downs in economic activity from month to month may have a lasting impact.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are currently anticipating a contraction of -0.2% Month-on-Month in the July UK GDP, influenced by data suggesting that adverse weather conditions in the month deterred UK consumers, in addition to broader monetary conditions tightening. Ultimately, today's data is unlikely to alter the prospects for the UK economy, which is expected to continue stagnating. This outlook aligns with the scenario outlined by the Bank of England (BoE) in its August Monetary Policy Report (MPR) and was reaffirmed yesterday by incoming Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden.
Given this less-than-optimistic backdrop, the GBP may continue to struggle and could be more susceptible to threats of stagflation compared to other major currencies.
AUD: Labouring away
The Australian Dollar (AUD) has seen positive gains this week, thanks in part to the efforts of policymakers in both Japan and China who are determined to prevent further depreciation of their respective currencies. In particular, the AUD has acted as a stand-in or proxy for the Chinese Yuan (CNH) for investors, and it has notably benefited from the People's Bank of China's (PBoC) resolute stance against allowing the CNY to weaken further.
However, a critical moment for the AUD lies in today's release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. If the US inflation data surprises on the upside, it could have a dual impact on the AUD. Firstly, it may lead to a weakening of the AUD due to higher US Treasury (UST) yields. Secondly, there could be a corresponding decrease in risk sentiment as UST yields rise. Furthermore, should the PBoC maintain its strong position against further CNY depreciation in response to higher US inflation, it could drive more investors to use the AUD as a substitute for the weakening CNY.
Looking ahead, Australia is set to release its labour market data for August on Thursday. While this data is expected to play a more background role, it's important to note that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) signalled last week that it holds a modest tightening bias. With the market pricing in about a one-in-three chance of another 25-basis point rate hike by the RBA in this tightening cycle, the risks surrounding the labour market data lean towards a positive outcome for the AUD. However, leading indicators for the Labor market have shown signs of softening, suggesting that Australia's unemployment rate may continue to rise as employment growth slows.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.