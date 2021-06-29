AUDJPY Monthly: Strong resistance levels at 84.00, 84.50, & 85.00.
Monthly support at 78.46, resistance at 84.53.
Over the last 5 months price has been testing and rejecting monthly resistance at 84.53. Price has had a month down this month and the 85.00 level remains strong resistance for this pair. Monthly trend remains up but the lower time frames have changed their trend to down.
