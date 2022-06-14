AUD/JPY traded lower on Tuesday, breaking below the upside support line drawn from the low of May 12th. Combined with the fact that the rate is also trading below a downside line taken from the high of June 9th, this increases the chances for further declines, but we prefer to wait for a dip below 92.23 before we get more confident on that front.
This could encourage the bears to push the action towards the 91.20 zone, defined as a support by the inside swing high of May 18th, or the 90.67 barrier, marked by the inside swing high of May 26th. If neither hurdle is able to halt the slide, then a break lower could extend the fall towards the low of May 26th, at 89.65. Another break, below 89.65, could allow the bears to test the 89.00 zone, marked by the low of May 19th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down and crossed again below its 30 line, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect strong downside speed and support the notion for further declines in this risk-linked exchange rate, but as we already mentioned, we would prefer to wait for a break below 92.23.
On the upside, we would like to see a clear break above 94.30 before we start examining whether the bulls have gained full control again. This will take the rate back above both the aforementioned diagonal lines and may allow advances towards the high of June 10th, at around 95.55. If the bulls are not willing to stop there, then we may see them extending their jump towards the peak of June 8th, at 96.85.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
72,99% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!