AUDCHF in Rising Wedge. Trading Gold in the Range. Looking for Counter-Trend Price Action in CAD & JPY.
Last week we looked at the rising price of gold but now it seems to be stuck in this range with the current price of $1811 representing a key level.
If we look at the Fibonacci retracement from the last downtrend, we see that price has been ranging between the 23.6% level and the 38.2% level.
However, if we look at the H1 chart, we can see that the uptrend is still in effect despite yesterday’s violent price action.
Yesterday we promised to look at JPY pairs ahead of Japan’s Interest Rate Decision.
We can clearly see which pairs are currently trending down.
The concept with trading news events like Interest Rate Decisions, is to look for counter-trend moves in price action.
For example, on EURJPY, which is currently trending down, if the news temporarily drives price action into this upper trend line, and your confirming indicator like the Stochastic Oscillator shows Overbought, you may have a great short opportunity.
CADJPY, as well can create a similar opportunity and, don’t forget, both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of Japan are announcing Interest Rate Decisions this week.
You may have noticed a sudden move in price action on most CHF pairs.
Many traders are trading the rebound but be careful.
We see Rising wedges forming on many pairs like this one on AUDCHF and this is very often a bearish pattern.
This may simply be signalling a continuation of the current downtrend.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
